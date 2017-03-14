In Spite of Pledges, Trump May Take Salary – But Check Out What He Plans to Do With the Money…

During the election, one of the things that Donald Trump campaigned on was that he would not be taking the presidential salary, something only two other presidents in history have done. But it appears that he has reneged on this pledge; so what is he going to do with the money instead?

Trump first made the pledge at a rally in Rochester, New Hampshire, telling the crowd, “The first thing I’m going to do is tell you that if I’m elected president, I’m accepting no salary, OK? That’s not a big deal for me.” He then reiterated the pledge during a Twitter Q&A, saying, “As far as the salary is concerned — I won’t take even one dollar. I am totally giving up my salary if I become president.”

The only other presidents to turn down the $400,000 salary were Herbert Hoover and John F. Kennedy… except, it turns out, Trump has been receiving a salary while in office. And people were quick to accuse him of lying:



President Donald Trump has been drawing a salary — despite pledging not to during the campaign……https://t.co/e3yA2AxnD6 — ROK K (@MRROK01) March 14, 2017 On the other hand Donald Trump has promised to forgo his salary – has not done it but it was a nice, meaningless promise https://t.co/7a5l9whR9n — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) March 14, 2017 Donald Trump said he would take no salary if he was elected President. Guess what? He was elected and is receiving the Presidential salary — The Tweetwit (@TheTweetwit) March 14, 2017

But was he really lying?

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer addressed the rumors during a press briefing on Monday, telling the reporters gathered that Trump’s “intention right now is to donate his salary at the end of the year.” So now the pledge is that Trump will be donating all of the money to charity. Of course, given how that went with his veteran fundraiser during the election — when money wasn’t donated for months until the press repeatedly hounded him for it — it’s understandable that people will be skeptical.

But Spicer had an answer for that, too.

“The way we all can avoid scrutiny is to let the press corps determine where it should go,” he said. “In all seriousness… he made a pledge to the American people, he wants to donate it to charity and he’d love your help to determine where it should go.”

