SURPRISE! Trump’s Nominee For FBI Director Has A Clinton-CRUSHING Resume

President Trump trolled the left today. While they were fixated on congressional testimony, holding their breath for Trump to be tied to Russia (which didn’t happen by the way), he nominated Christopher A. Wray as the head of the FBI to replace James Comey. Wray is a top-notch white collar criminal defense attorney and he served a stint under George W. Bush in the DOJ as the head of the Criminal Division. He has a hell of a resume and a long list of credentials. I consider him a very good pick for the position.

While at the Department of Justice, Wray worked at cleaning up corporate fraud and handling corruption in the financial markets. He was involved in the bankruptcy of the Enron Corporation. He also handled drug traffickers, intellectual property thieves and distributors of child pornography during his tenure. He specializes in white collar crimes as well. This guy is a legal pit bull.

While Democrats and the media wait with baited breath to hear potentially newsworthy Senate testimony from former FBI Director James Comey, President Donald Trump made a newsworthy move of his own Wednesday by naming his nominee to replace Comey at the Bureau, The Washington Post reported. Trump announced via Twitter that he has nominated Christopher A. Wray as the head of the FBI. An Atlanta-based attorney who has worked as a white-collar criminal defense lawyer, Wray also served for a few years in the Department of Justice during former President George W. Bush's administration as head of the Criminal Division. "I will be nominating Christopher A. Wray, a man of impeccable credentials, to be the new Director of the FBI. Details to follow," Trump tweeted early Wednesday morning. I will be nominating Christopher A. Wray, a man of impeccable credentials, to be the new Director of the FBI. Details to follow. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2017 Trump is certainly correct about Wray's "impeccable credentials." Wray is a graduate of Yale Law School, and clerked for a justice on the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals. In 2003, he was nominated by former President Bush as assistant attorney general in charge of the Criminal Division, where he served until 2005.

Wray oversaw the investigation into the DC Sniper case. He’s also brought forth indictments that have broken up suspected terror cells here in the US. He is adept at going after crooked politicians, so this may be someone who can actually drain the DC swamp. One high-profile politician may have just had a nightmare come true… there is a good chance Wray will reopen investigations into Hillary Clinton’s corruption and scandals. And he’s not afraid of her.

Wray sounds like a strong, dedicated leader to me. And he gets bonus points for serving under Bush. The FBI may get a seriously needed reboot under the leadership of Wray. This is one G-man DC should fear.