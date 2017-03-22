Tillerson Makes JAW-DROPPING Admission About His Wife And President Trump

It would appear that Rex Tillerson did not want the job of Secretary of State… and then his wife talked him into it. Tillerson was ready to retire to his ranch to be with his grandkids, but his wife told him, “God’s not through with you.” I’m not sure I find that reassuring. I hear Tillerson is a good man though. His wife told him to do it and he did it.

What gives me pause is that he cancelled a NATO meeting to meet with the Chinese president and Trump in Florida, and then meet with Putin in Russia. I don’t like that at all, but perhaps there is method behind the madness here. We’ll see.

From Western Journalism:

The man who currently holds one of the most powerful positions in the United States government admits he originally had no interest in the post. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson told the Independent Journal Review, “I didn’t want this job. I didn’t seek this job.” His mind was changed by his wife, Renda St. Clair, who according to Tillerson, told him, “God’s not through with you.” “My wife told me I’m supposed to do this,” Tillerson said. Tillerson was serving as president and CEO of ExxonMobil and considering retirement when he was contacted by someone on President Trump’s staff and asked to meet with the president. The meeting, which took place in Trump Tower, marked the first time the two had ever met. According to Tillerson, Trump was seeking advice from someone experienced in “dealing with global issues.” As president of ExxonMobil, Tillerson had that experience “When he asked me at the end of that conversation to be secretary of state, I was stunned,” Tillerson remarked. Tillerson, who will turn 65 Thursday, told Independent Journal Review, “I was supposed to retire in March, this month. I was going to go to the ranch to be with my grandkids.”

Tillerson’s aides contend he is learning on the job. But Tillerson controlled ExxonMobil… a company bigger than some countries. I doubt he has much to learn. And he says his wife was right after all… “She was right. I’m supposed to do this,” he said.

The first time he ever met Trump was when he was interviewed at Trump Tower. The US Senate approved Trump’s pick for Secretary of State on February 1st. Tillerson’s candidacy initially met with opposition, with critics pointing out that the oil executive had no government or diplomatic experience. His business ties with Russia, which he established during his time at ExxonMobil, also raised questions, as did allegations that had tried to hide the effects of climate change while the company’s CEO. A handful of senior US diplomats resigned just as the Senate was expected to confirm Tillerson as Secretary of State, while the majority of Senate Democrats voted against him.

None of the complaints against this man hold water and aside from the Russia question, I think he’s a very good fit. His experience as Exxon’s CEO translates perfectly to his duties as Secretary of State, as he can use it to reform the State Department and make it more effective and efficient. He noted that under his leadership, Exxon’s workforce dropped from 100,000 to 75,000, while the company became bigger and more complex at the same time. Tillerson said he aims to make the State Department more efficient as well and hopes that, one day, “the people at the State Department will find their jobs much more rewarding.”