Trump: Berlin Attack A “Purely Religious Threat”

(The Hill) President-elect Donald Trump is tweeting about the Berlin Christmas market attack, arguing it represented a “purely religious threat.” Twelve people were killed and 48 were injured when a man drove a truck into a crowded outdoor market on Monday. A 24-year-old suspect from Tunisia, Anis Amri, was killed Friday morning by police in Milan after he drew a weapon when approached by police. Amri appeared to have posted a video prior to the attack on social media in which he talked about slaughtering crusaders who had come to kill Muslims. “My message to the crusaders who bombard Muslims every day: With God’s will, I swear we’re coming to slaughter you, you pigs,” Amri sais in the message, which Trump referenced in his Friday evening tweets.

Trump tweeted out in a 2 parter (here and here)

“The terrorist who killed so many people in Germany said just before crime, ‘by God’s will we will slaughter you pigs, I swear, we will….. slaughter you. This is a purely religious threat, which turned into reality. Such hatred! When will the U.S. and all countries, fight back?” Trump tweeted.

On one hand, he is utterly correct. This is a religious threat from the hardcore Muslims, both the violent ones and the ones using our own modern societies, mores, laws, and founding documents against us.

On the other hand, Trump needs to be really careful to make sure he confines his remarks to those who are the hardcores, the Islamists, and not to drag in those who are not part of that movement. You want these people as allies, not radicalizing themselves.

Anyhow, what this means is that liberals will…..attack Trump and defend hardcore Islam, as you can read in the comments. Interestingly, radical Islam kills more Muslims than non-Muslims. It has a horrible record in the treatment of gays and women. Children are married off to middle aged men. The Islamists stand against virtually everything Leftists stand for. Yet, Leftists bend over backwards to defend radical Islam.

