Trump Encourages Boycott of NFL After Protests Against America

President Trump has had it with the NFL and disrespect for America coming out of the league. Right there with him. Trump is being dumped on by the Commissioner of the National Football League Roger Goodell and coaches and owners of NFL teams all over the place after he came out and said what every other red-blooded American is thinking. That those kneeling at football games and in other sports should be fired and fans should boycott the games until they get their collective heads out of their militant, racist rears. As you can tell, I’m furious over this.

Trump spoke out against the NFL Friday night in Alabama and it has continued through the weekend. The President has constitutional rights just like the rest of us… he’s allowed to say what he truly thinks and I happen to think he’s right here. I don’t care if it is divisive… it’s right and these unpatriotic millionaire asshats can protest on their own damned time. Personally, I’m done with the NFL. Done and over and I think everyone should boycott them. President Trump is tweeting up a storm over it… good.

Trump is urging fans to “refuse to go to games until players stop disrespecting our Flag & Country.” Damn straight. Country before football, y’all. Trump is also right in predicting that if fans boycott the games, “you will see change take place fast.” He then repeats his call for NFL teams to “fire or suspend” players who do not stand during the National Anthem. Well, that would now include whole teams, their coaches and owners today as many double down and kneel, linking arms during the National Anthem. A number of games are not even playing the National Anthem. They say they are only there for the football… good… let them play with each other to an empty house.

Evidently, the NFL rules don’t require that players stand for the National Anthem. But these are individually owned teams and the owners can lay down the law. See the Dallas Cowboys where this crap does not happen. Several team owners have issued statements over the last 24 hours referring to President Trump’s comments over the last few days as divisive and supporting their players’ ability to express themselves. Many teams are going to pull this crap today and I would encourage Americans to stand up and leave if they do… no matter what it cost them or how much they love the game. It’s the principle of the thing.

If NFL fans refuse to go to games until players stop disrespecting our Flag & Country, you will see change take place fast. Fire or suspend! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

President Trump isn’t backing down over this and neither should the fans. Black Lives Matter does not dictate what happens at a football game and dissing the National Anthem is wholly unpatriotic in every respect. You can protest, just do it on your own time and off the field. This has gone way too far now. This all started during Trump’s speech when he criticized former San Francisco 49ers’ quarterback Colin Kaepernick for kneeling during the playing of the National Anthem and urged NFL owners to, “Get that son of a bitch off the field right now!” when players follow his lead. Exactly what is untrue about any of that?

Trump then ramped up his war on words to include NBA players by withdrawing an invitation for Stephen Curry, the Golden State Warriors’ MVP and a persistent Trump critic, to attend a White House ceremony recognizing the NBA champions. The guy was ‘undecided’ and that is exactly what Trump should have done. Getting invited to the White House is an honor, you asshat. Stevie Wonder also took ‘two knees’ last night while performing at the Global Citizen concert.

Now, everything is blowing up over this. But before you blame Trump, this should have happened long ago when this first started. The choice is clear here… respect America or side with the radical, racist, domestic terrorists of Black Lives Matter. It’s a no-brainer for decent, patriotic Americans.

…NFL attendance and ratings are WAY DOWN. Boring games yes, but many stay away because they love our country. League should back U.S. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017