Trump To Be FIRST Drug Free President In Some American’s Lifetimes

If this had been a leftist, this issue would have been front and center in the media every single day. One of the things that President-elect Trump does not get enough credit for is the fact that he has never done drugs, drank or smoked cigarettes. For anyone born after 1993, this will be the first president to be free of all those things. Trump credits his brother dying at age 43 from alcoholism as being his motivator for living a clean lifestyle. He taught those same values to his children.

Barack Obama has admitted to doing marijuana and cocaine. He also drinks and smokes. And in fact, I would not be surprised with his liberal values if Obama doesn’t still imbibe in drugs. We know his oldest daughter does. George W. Bush had a problem with alcohol when he was young and admitted to marijuana. He would also not deny he did cocaine. Now, we come to Clinton, who pretty much lied about everything. He did admit to smoking pot, but not inhaling – right, we all had a good laugh over that one. He drinks and he denied using cocaine… but there has been a ton of evidence out there that he did do cocaine frequently. Drug use is nothing to be proud of… but at least Bush stayed away from in it as he got older. The other two, not so much.

From The Federalist Papers Project:

Here’s yet another thing the liberal mainstream media is unlikely to give President-elect Donald Trump any credit for — he has never smoked, drank, or done illegal drugs. When he’s inaugurated on Jan. 20, Trump will most likely be the first president in 24 years to have actually just said no to illegal drugs. The Daily Caller reported: Trump has long claimed that he has never once smoked cigarettes, touched alcohol or used drugs, which would distinguish him from the last three men to occupy the White House, all of whom either admitted to drug use or refused to deny it. While younger voters are more likely to support legalizing marijuana, for those who were born after January 20, 1993, Trump will likely be the first president in their lifetime to have never used illegal drugs. “If you don’t drink and you don’t do drugs, your children … are going to have a tremendously enhanced chance of really being successful and having a good life,” Trump said at a 2015 town hall in New Hampshire — a state that has been devastated in recent years by opioid overdoses.

You won’t see drunken parties at the White House under this president and that will be a welcome change. Some dignity will return to the People’s House. Trump may have a number of faults, but substance abuse is definitely not one of them. So, you won’t see rap artists and celebrities putting him on a pedestal… drugs and alcohol are a big part of their culture and lifestyle. They won’t get their kicks at a Trump function, so they will go elsewhere. It’s probably one of the reasons they don’t like him.

You would think abstaining from these substances would be cause to be admired publicly, but I never hear it brought up. Trump’s teetotaler approach to alcohol and drugs contrasts with that of his last three predecessors. You will hear this mantra from Trump throughout his presidency: no drugs, no alcohol, no cigarettes. That is something that should be admired and proclaimed, not ignored.