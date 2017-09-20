Trump LEVELS Socialism At UN – ‘Poverty and Misery Everywhere’ [VIDEO]

I was extremely impressed with President Trump’s address to the UN on Venezuela yesterday. He bluntly laid it out concerning socialism in the failed leftist state: “The socialist Maduro regime has brought a once thriving nation to the brink of total collapse,” Trump said. “This dictatorship has inflicted terrible pain and suffering on the good people of that country. This corrupt regime destroyed a prosperous nation, by imposing a failed ideology that has produced poverty and misery everywhere it has been tried.” He is of course correct. And although we believe all countries should be sovereign and put their own nations first, we also have a duty to not let a despot murder his own people and desecrate a great nation such as Venezuela.

Trump was Reaganesque in his speech on socialism yesterday. It was one of his finer moments to be sure. “The problem in Venezuela is not that socialism has been poorly implemented, but that socialism has been faithfully implemented,” Trump continued. And that is exactly right. Socialism is communism-lite and it has failed everywhere it has ever been tried. “From the Soviet Union to Cuba to Venezuela, wherever true socialism or Communism has been adopted it has delivered anguish and devastation and failure. Those who preach the tenants of these discredited ideologies only contribute to the continued suffering of the people living under these cruel systems.” Slow clap. Trump was presidential in this speech and came to the crux of the matter in just a few words. I was very proud of him yesterday.

President Trump made it abundantly clear that his number one goal in regards to Venezuela was to help the people there regain their freedom. “The Venezuelan people are starving, and the country is collapsing,” Trump added. “Their democratic institutions are being destroyed. The situation is completely unacceptable and we cannot stand by and watch. As a responsible neighbor and friend, we and all others have a goal. That goal is to help them regain their freedom, recover their country, and restore their democracy.”

At the UN General Assembly on Monday, Trump also met with Latin American leaders to enlist their aid over Venezuela as well. He flatly stated that the US is prepared to take further action to prevent Venezuela’s democratic collapse. Trump has already approved numerous sanctions against Venezuela and Maduro himself. Those sanctions ban Americans from dealing with the Venezuelan government debt or that of its state-run oil company. But the Russians are right there helping out the dictator, which tells you a lot. In July, Trump also placed sanctions on Maduro and 13 senior Venezuelan officials on the grounds of human rights abuses, corruption and undermining democracy.

Maduro has set up a corrupt lawmaking body known as the National Constituent Assembly. The sanctions are directly aimed at that assembly. It is populated by pro-government thugs and stooges. Violence and mayhem are spreading throughout the country, aided by the security forces using increasingly violent methods against widespread protests rocking the nation. Human rights there are deteriorating quickly as well. Repression of political dissent is rampant. People who are perceived as opposing Maduro and his government are viciously persecuted.

Inflation is skyrocketing in the once prosperous nation. The minimum wage there has crashed to under $5 per month. There are shortages of food, medicine and sanitary products. People are starving and killing pets and zoo animals to survive. Cannibalism isn’t far off at this rate. Approximately 75 percent of Venezuelans lost an average of 19 lbs. in 2016 and it is far worse now. 82.8 percent of Venezuelans are living in third world poverty now. 93 percent cannot afford food. Approximately 1 million Venezuelan school children do not attend school “due to hunger and a lack of public services.” Prisoners are being starved to death in their hellhole prisons.

We call for the full restoration of democracy and political freedoms in Venezuela, and we want it to happen very, very soon! pic.twitter.com/bMJDOtAesl — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 19, 2017

It is little wonder that President Trump is now saying we are open to military action in regards to the Venezuelan government and their actions. The crisis there is dire. “Venezuela is a mess, it is a very dangerous mess, and a very sad situation,” Trump told reporters. “We have many options for Venezuela, I’m not ruling out military options.” This is one time where I feel we should step in, because Maduro is killing all of his people while he sits fat and happen in his palace. Americans need to help save their neighbors from a murderous Marxist despot before it is too late.