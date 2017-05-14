Trump Tweets one word and the Internet turns it into comedy gold

Even when President Trump messes up, it is pure gold. He tweeted out one word: “We” and the Internet rolled over and starting giggling. Over 29 million followers got the tweet and hilarity ensued. It was deleted within minutes, but not before the humorous tweets started flooding in. Twitterers are helpful like that… filling in the blanks with wit and laughs.

Classics:

…are NEVER, EVER, EVER / getting back to political stability in this country

…are the champions my friend

…WILL WE WILL ROCK YOU

Sounds like Queen is the rocker of the day and finishes what Trump started. Just sayin’.

From the Independent Journal Review:

The Internet is still melting down over this one. Heh. We can all be thankful the tweet was not “Wee.” Some even joked that Trump actually started to read the Constitution. Funny, or maybe not. Some are calling it unifying… I’m calling it ‘shiny’. Others are calling it nationalistic… see Sean Spicer. And so it goes.

Everything this President does from a speech, to ice cream, to a messed up tweet seems to be newsworthy. Next up, toilet habits. Geez. By the way, isn’t ‘we’ collective? And who’s this ‘we’ white man? Perhaps it was a stab at a brilliant tweet slamming Hillary Clinton and Elizabeth Warren a la James Woods. ‘We’ the people approve if that’s the case.