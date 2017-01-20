THIS IS WHY TRUMP WON: No more free money for artists! [VIDEO]

It looks like Donald Trump is about to really cut government spending. I applaud that big time. The National Endowment of the Arts is rumored to get axed and PBS is about to be privatized. All of America will cheer over just those two things. The Departments of Energy, Transportation and Justice are all going to get severely downsized. That is the first reduction of government we have seen since Reagan and I almost feel like weeping in relief. I pray Trump does this… it will be like water to a man dying of thirst in the desert.

All of America is tuned in today to see Donald Trump sworn in as the 45th President of the United States. They are also breathlessly waiting to see what his first actions will be other than turning over his cell phone. I don’t know about you, but after eight horrific years under the Marxist boot of Obama, I am overcome with emotion. I have no idea what Trump will do, but I can tell you this… it will be an improvement over what we have suffered under for so very long. This has been a long, painful time coming.

From The Hill:

Donald Trump is ready to take an ax to government spending. Staffers for the Trump transition team have been meeting with career staff at the White House ahead of Friday’s presidential inauguration to outline their plans for shrinking the federal bureaucracy, The Hill has learned. The changes they propose are dramatic. The departments of Commerce and Energy would see major reductions in funding, with programs under their jurisdiction either being eliminated or transferred to other agencies. The departments of Transportation, Justice and State would see significant cuts and program eliminations. The Corporation for Public Broadcasting would be privatized, while the National Endowment for the Arts and National Endowment for the Humanities would be eliminated entirely. Overall, the blueprint being used by Trump’s team would reduce federal spending by $10.5 trillion over 10 years. The proposed cuts hew closely to a blueprint published last year by the conservative Heritage Foundation, a think tank that has helped staff the Trump transition.

Republicans truly feel they have a shot at this now. Many of the specific cuts were included in the 2017 budget adopted by the conservative Republican Study Committee (RSC), a caucus that represents a majority of House Republicans. The RSC budget plan would reduce federal spending by $8.6 trillion over the next decade. Two members of Trump’s Transition Team are laying out the cuts at the White House budget office: Russ Vought, a former aide to Vice President-elect Mike Pence and the former executive director of the RSC, and John Gray, who previously worked for Pence, Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) and Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) when Ryan headed the House Budget Committee.

Vought and Gray, who both worked for the Heritage Foundation, are laying the groundwork for the 175- to 200-page document that will spell out the main priorities of the incoming Trump administration, along with summary tables. That document is expected to come out within 45 days of Trump taking office. The administration’s full budget, including appropriations language, supplementary materials and long-term analysis, is expected to be released toward the end of Trump’s first 100 days in office.

The time is long past due for cutting the federal deficit and balancing the budget. We are in severe danger over this debt. Let us hope that those such as Vought, Pence, Paul, Gray and Ryan take a very sharp knife to government spending and start to undo some of the damage done by Obama.