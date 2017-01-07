Trump’s Son Just Did Something AMAZING For Deathly Sick Children

Frankly, I just don’t get this. Because Donald Trump has been elected President, his son Eric Trump has been forced to close the Eric Trump Foundation. Eric did this because of an outcry from the left that there was a conflict of interest for his father. One that I fail to see here. By all accounts and verified by St. Jude’s Hospital, the foundation has raised $16.3 million for the children of St. Jude’s. These are children who are dying or have life-threatening conditions. Eric has raised the money over the last ten years. All this does is hurt those poor children. I doubt that the left cares.

Eric will still raise money for St. Jude at Trump hotels and golf courses. But donors will be asked to give directly to the hospital. So, there is at least that. Eric hasn’t given up on helping these kids… he’ll just have to adjust how he does it. Unlike the Clintons who supposedly raised money for aids patients, this money actually gets to the children who need it desperately. It’s a twisted old world when the Clinton Foundation, which is a scam and a money-laundering operation, gets to remain up and running and the Eric Trump Foundation is forced to close its doors because of bitter, sore loser antagonists that don’t care who they hurt as long as they can stick it to the Trumps.

From NewsMax:

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital of Tennessee confirmed that Eric Trump has helped raise $16.3 million for the hospital over the last decade, according to The New York Times. The president of the hospital’s fundraising organization, Richard C. Shadyac Jr., wrote the letter to the Eric Trump Foundation, agreeing with an account that Eric Trump gave in which he said the fundraising happened even though available tax records show less than half that amount, The Times reports. Trump, his sister-in-law, and a Trump Organization official will also remove themselves from the Eric Trump Foundation’s executive committee. The Trump Organization will still raise money for St. Jude — which offers free care for sick children — at its hotels and golf courses, but it will ask donors to contribute directly to the hospital, not go through the Trump charity, The Times reports.

By all accounts, the Eric Trump Foundation was clean and on the level in every respect. “I am amazed by the many ways that you have personally embraced our cause and cared for our children and families,” Shadyac, wrote in his letter from St. Jude. That a young man, who is wealthy and privileged, would give back in this manner to the most helpless of children out there is humbling. To have him attacked and his reputation maligned because others don’t like his father is just obscene.

The left is conducting nothing less than a witch hunt against the Trumps. They have tried everything in the book to discredit the family and have failed. President-elect Trump will be inaugurated the 45th President of the United States on January 20th and they can’t stop him. It doesn’t mean they won’t keep trying to hurt his family and smear his name and presidency though. It’s disgusting. When poor, needy children that are deathly ill become a political casualty, it is a monstrous thing. I congratulate Eric Trump on fighting for these kids and rising above this muck. Shame on the left.