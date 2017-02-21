Trump’s UN Ambassador Nikki Haley Scorches the UN After First ‘Middle East’ Meeting

Trump’s UN Ambassador Nikki Haley Scorches the UN After First ‘Middle East’ Meeting
21 Feb, 2017 by
Print this article Font size -16+

160111_NikkiHaley_Jessen-1250x650

Nikki Haley is the current United States Ambassador to the United Nations. And she is the very definition of fierce. She has absolutely stepped up to the plate and made it clear exactly where she stands and what she is willing to fight for while serving as the ambassador.

Recently, she spoke on the issue of our relationship with Israel. The United Nations relationship has been strenuous to say the least. And Nikki has had enough. Apparently, it is time for the UN to step up to the plate.

Here is what she had to say:

“No, instead the meeting focused on criticizing Israel, the one true democracy in the Middle East.

I am new around here, but I understand that’s how the Council has operated month after month for decades. I am here to say the United States will not turn a blind eye to this anymore. I am here to underscore to the ironclad support of the United States for Israel. I am here to emphasize that the United States is determined to stand up to the U.N.’s anti-Israel bias.”

Alexandria Willis

More articles by Alexandria Willis

Leave a Comment

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading

Share this!

Enjoy reading? Share it with your friends!

Send this to friend