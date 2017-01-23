Two-Time Purple Heart Recipient Marine Proposes To Girlfriend At Trump Inauguration Ball

This is an incredibly moving and happy story. A two-time Purple Heart recipient who is a Marine, chose Donald Trump’s ‘Armed Forces Ball’ to propose to his girl. As the First Family blew kisses from the stage and the First Couple danced before a mostly military audience, Shane Kruchten proposed to Reena Norville. She of course said yes with tears in her eyes. It’s an impressive way to make your whole life great again.

Kruchen has seen it all pretty much. He was deployed to Iraq twice. Both times he returned stateside with life-threatening injuries. “Most people can’t say they spent their 18th, 20th, and 21st birthdays all in a hospital recovering from war wounds,” he quipped as his new fiancé took his hand. But that’s not all this man has faced down… he deals with alcoholism, has beaten back drug abuse and has tried to take his own life after leaving the service. But Reena saved him from his demons and from himself. Now they will be together for good as man and wife.

From the Independent Review Journal:

Love is blind. But rarely is it this patriotic. Men and women of all branches of the military gathered at the ‘Armed Forces Ball’ in Washington D.C. on Friday to celebrate the Inauguration of Donald Trump. The President walked onstage to applause and cheers, gave a short speech, danced a song with his wife while accompanied by his children, waved, and said goodbye. While the First Family blew kisses from the stage, Marine and two-time Purple Heart recipient Shane Kruchten was in the audience asking his girlfriend Reena Norville to marry him. With tears in her eyes, Reena said yes while the President slow-danced just feet away. “If I’m gonna propose, I’m gonna do it in front of the President of the United States while I’m standing here with my brothers and sisters of the Armed Forces,” Kruchcen says. The two-time Purple Heart winner tells IJR that a Trump Inauguration was the perfect time to get engaged. Why not? He’s a Republican. I’m a Republican. I’m a military guy. I support his values. The man speaks his word. Why not speak my word tonight? My fellow Officers split the seas and allowed me to speak my word to the woman I love. Make America Great Again? Why not Make My Life Great Again?

I can’t think of a better way to clean the slate and step into a wonderful future together than what this young couple did. I am very happy for them both. Shane is a Republican… for him, the election of Donald Trump was a miraculous passage.

Shane had this to say about his fiance: “I’ve had my trials and tribulations. She has been the best part of my life. Every day of my life she makes better. She accepts me and my wounds and all. She makes me a whole person.” And Reena had a killer answer for saying yes to Shane: “What girl doesn’t like a guy in uniform?” she asks, stating she is ready for the responsibility that comes with being a part of a military family. “He’s worth it. He’s kind of a badass. He’s mine,” she says, beaming. That he is… Shane fights Mixed Martial Arts professionally.

What a wonderful couple with a wonderful future. This is a beautiful way to make America great again.