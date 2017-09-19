VINDICATED! CNN Admits Trump Campaign Was Wiretapped

Well, looks like President Trump and Mark Levin were right after all… wiretapping did occur. I contended from the beginning that this happened. It was just too obvious not to have taken place. But the media savaged President Trump, Mark Levin and Judge Napolitano all for claiming this took place. It’s cold comfort to find out that they were right all along. CNN released a report last night that exposed how Barack Obama had Donald Trump’s former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, wiretapped before and during the 2016 presidential campaign. In fact, Manafort may have been tapped as far back as 2014. Why? Supposedly because of that debunked Russian dossier. Rumor has it the FISA court is ticked that they allowed it based on that piece of trash. Except if this goes back to 2014, it was long before that dossier came into play.

It’s not a huge leap here to believe that Trump himself and the White House were tapped for Obama. It’s no longer a conspiracy theory as they accused Mark Levin of after he connected the dots earlier this year. The media viciously attacked Trump on March 4th after he tweeted: “Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my “wires tapped” in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism!” CNN led the charge and hacks like Brian Stelter wrote at the time that the wiretapping story was an “incendiary idea” floated by Levin, Breitbart News and others before reaching Trump’s attention.

Stelter wasn’t alone at CNN leveling charges. Jeff Zeleny reported that the Breitbart News story about the wiretapping had been widely read in the West Wing of the White House. “Was Breitbart the main source for Trump’s tweet?” Stelter wondered. They should have asked, “Was Obama behind the wiretapping?” But alas, that would have been real reporting. The New York Times itself made fun of the “conspiracy theory,” although the funny thing is they were the ones that ran the original headline on Inauguration Day stating that Trump aides had been “wiretapped.”

Mark Levin blew the whole thing open on talk radio. President Barack Obama had used the ”instrumentalities of the federal government” to wiretap the Republican seeking to succeed him. This ”is the big scandal,” Mark Levin, the host, told his listeners. From there, Breitbart picked up the story and then President Trump decried the wiretapping. “The incredible scandal here is the Obama administration was investigating top officials in the Trump campaign, maybe even Trump himself, during the course of the election,” Levin said.

CNN Exclusive: US government wiretapped Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort, conversations with Trump included. https://t.co/nvG30RFDAf — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) September 18, 2017

Breitbart devoted numerous stories to Levin’s theory. They stated that the Obama administration had eavesdropped on the Trump campaign, then relaxed National Security Agency rules “to allow evidence to be shared widely within the government.” One of their articles stated that the intent was “ensuring that the information, including the conversations of private citizens, would be leaked to the media.” That piece circulated through the White House and President Trump was infuriated over the revelations. A tweet storm ensued.

The New York Times pounced and compared it to the birther conspiracy theory. The two are not even remotely the same. “We’re living in a world in which people are making false assumptions that because something exists in print and is circulating, it has a legitimacy that it otherwise wouldn’t merit.” Which applies far more to the New York Times, the Washington Post and the Los Angeles Times than it does to Breitbart, Levin and Napolitano.

Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my "wires tapped" in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

U.S. News & World Report published a feature titled, “The Power of Breitbart: How the country can escape the gravitational pull Breitbart holds over Trump.” It instructed readers to ignore the allegations and facts at the heart of the story: “The question is not, ‘Did Obama undertake a massive, felonious conspiracy against the Trump campaign?’ but rather, ‘Why is this man running around spreading kook conspiracies about the former president?’” And they wonder why they are called fake news. Lies and propaganda are their calling cards.

WaPo’s Chris Cillizza, who is now with CNN, had to put in his two cents: “The problem here, of course, is that what Levin – and Breitbart – use as evidence for these claims are a series of seemingly unconnected events.” No, they aren’t unconnected and Levin was not always for Trump. He’s for the truth and he’s a good man. Breitbart was reporting the facts here as well. Cillizza hedged his bets, however, allowing that it was not “impossible” that evidence might emerge to vindicate Trump. And looky here… that’s exactly what is happening. Trump is vindicated and it was not fake news to uncover the clandestine efforts of Barack Obama to destroy Donald Trump. It’s not a conspiracy if they are really after you.

1. The Obama administration wiretapped Trump Tower.

2. The New York Times published unverified #FakeNews on its front page. Pick one. pic.twitter.com/ahb3JD3py8 — Patrick Cooper (@PatrickCooper75) September 3, 2017