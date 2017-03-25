WHOA! Potential SMOKING GUN Found In Regards To Obama Spying On Trump Team!

House Intel Chair Rep. Devin Nunes dropped a major bomb last Wednesday when he announced that Trump and his campaign team had been subjected to “incidental collection” of their conversations. Nunes claimed that his intel came from multiple sources and that he would provide a report yesterday with the input of the NSA and CIA. On Friday, Nunes also announced that the committee controlled by Republicans had indefinitely postponed a scheduled open hearing Tuesday with former national security officials, replacing it with a closed hearing with the heads of the FBI and the NSA. The Dems had a meltdown over that claiming that the Republicans were not being transparent. That this was about obstruction and distraction. I doubt that very much.

Fox News is saying there is a “smoking gun” showing that the purpose of the collection was actually to surveil the Trump team, using “incidental collection” as a cover. If true, this is explosive. From what I have seen here, the FBI is being obstructionist and not forthcoming with requested documentation. Both the NSA and CIA are working closely with Trump. There’s a split in the intelligence agencies and its name is James Comey. Nunes said that what he saw was “inappropriate” and “troubling.”

From Young Conservatives:

House intel chair Rep. Devin Nunes shocked the country on Wednesday when he announced that there was “incidental collection” of conversations of Trump aides and possibly President Donald Trump himself by the administration of President Barack Obama. Fox is now confirming that Nunes’ information came from multiple sources. From Fox News: Classified intelligence showing incidental collection of Trump team communications, purportedly seen by committee Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif., and described by him in vague terms at a bombshell Wednesday afternoon news conference, came from multiple sources, Capitol Hill sources told Fox News. The intelligence corroborated information about surveillance of the Trump team that was known to Nunes, sources said, even before President Trump accused his predecessor of having wiretapped him in a series of now-infamous tweets posted on March 4. ‘Incidental collection’ means that someone else, a foreign person, is the target, but the conversations of American citizens happened to be captured. Information of American citizens cannot be captured without a warrant. The proper process is that if the information involves an American citizen, it is supposed to be destroyed or the name masked.

The Daily Beast is reporting that Tuesday evening, before Nunes’ was set to have a press conference and reveal his findings, he basically disappeared until the press conference the next morning. Rep. Devin Nunes was traveling with a senior committee staffer in an Uber on Tuesday evening when he received a communication on his phone, three committee officials and a former national security official with ties to the committee told The Daily Beast. After the message, Nunes left the car abruptly, leaving his own staffer in the dark about his whereabouts. After this, he held his presser and dropped the bomb that is rocking DC and vindicating President Trump.

Nunes went to the White House to brief President Trump immediately after the press conference. “This information was legally brought to me by sources who thought that we should know it,” said Nunes. Democrats are claiming the White House is his source, but again, I highly doubt that. But Nunes now looks to be walking back his statements somewhat. Nunes told reporters Friday he can’t be sure whether conversations among Trump or his aides were captured in the surveillance. “He said he’ll have to get all the documents he requested from the (intelligence community) about this before he knows for sure,” his spokesman, Jack Langer, said.

The media is twisting this all out of proportion, using hyperbole such as ‘American spies’. Nunes obviously has additional information he is reviewing and we will probably hear more next week. Personally, I have no doubt that Trump and his team were under surveillance. The questions I have are was it legal and why? This may well all blow up on Obama and the Democrats. Good.