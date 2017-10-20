Demon Looking Drag Queen Reads To Children In Obama Neighborhood Library

A demon-faced drag queen, Xochi Mochi, was photographed recently reading to kids at the Michelle Obama Neighborhood Library in Long Beach, California.

After the Drag Queen Story Hour, photos of the event showed up on Mochi’s Instagram profile and has been causing quite a stir. The event took place to commemorate LGBTQ History Month, which I did not realize existed until just today. The Instagram post reposts the photo that was initially uploaded by the library and says:

“I got to read to the children today and it was one of the best experiences I’ve been given as a drag queen. It’s so important to have representation and normalize all the letters in LGBTQIA+ in everyday lives. I saw so many excited faces it filled my heart with so much joy and hope to come back again soon! Thanks again to everybody who made this opportunity a reality and make such a successful LGBT event.”

The photo was later deleted by the Library from their Twitter and Facebook pages following backlash.

Enter Omar Navarro, who is challenging Maxine Waters for her Congressional seat in California, who takes his response to Twitter:

What are we teaching kids in school? Demonic teachings alive in Long Beach. I'm outraged they would allow this. pic.twitter.com/Q72nhnWbBo

— Omar Navarro (@RealOmarNavarro) October 16, 2017

Probably knowing that it would infuriate conservatives, the Church of Satan tweeted out “Hail Satan!” in response to critics of the Drag Queen Reading Hour.

Hail Satan! https://t.co/ug7ut1qGWE — The Church Of Satan (@ChurchofSatan) October 16, 2017

Personally, I’ve nothing against drag queens. I’ve gone to drag and burlesque shows for years, but I’m also an adult going out for entertainment on my own dime. The whole culture’s been flung wide open to the public, with RuPaul’s Drag Race now available on Netflix. Drag is supposed to be subversive, it’s not about gaining so much acceptance that you’re reading to school children like you’re Miss Frizzle or Mary Poppins. Culturally, drag has gone from John Waters’ films of the drag queen Divine in movies like Pink Flamingos and Female Troubles with R-rated scenes that are still shocking today. The point then was to be shocking, and Divine and John Waters did that wonderfully. Now we had drag queens dressing up like Halloween devils and reading to children at public libraries hoping to get the same kind of response.