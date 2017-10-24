Math Education Professor Denounces Algebra and Geometry for Perpetuating White Privilege

To make more room for social justice indoctrination, certain old-fangled disciplines will have to be phased out. Let’s start with the racist ones — like math:

A math education professor at the University of Illinois argued in a newly published book that algebraic and geometry skills perpetuate “unearned privilege” among whites.

Rochelle Gutierrez … made the claim in a new anthology for math teachers, arguing that teachers must be aware of the “politics that mathematics brings” in society.

Gutierrez holds it against math that, as in other constructive areas of human endeavor, most of the major achievements have been accomplished by Europeans or people of European descent. It is also perceived as a problem that American math professors tend to be white.

“Are we really that smart just because we do mathematics?” she asks, further wondering why math professors get more research grants than “social studies or English” professors.

Further, she also worries that evaluations of math skills can perpetuate discrimination against minorities, especially if they do worse than their white counterparts.

They usually do, unless they are Asian.

“On many levels, mathematics itself operates as Whiteness,” she barks.

Since anyone who wants a good grade will agree that nothing could be worse than whiteness, why not dispense with the entire subject?

Effort is anguish. Think of how much suffering will be avoided once it is established that since 2 + 2 = whatever enhances the self-esteem of the historically inadequate, there is no need to study math. It is a pointless subject anyway, because as Gutierrez declares, “Things cannot be known objectively; they must be known subjectively.” That’s why we need to spend more taxpayer money on social studies.

