Turn In Students of Concern to the Behavior Assessment Team

A reliable indicator that the free marketplace of ideas has been replaced by an authoritarian echo chamber in which deviation from establishment dogma is not allowed is that students are encouraged to report thought criminals to officials:

[T]he dean’s office of Utah Valley University, a public institution located in the north-central part of Utah, distributed a guidance letter to all faculty encouraging them to report to the school’s Behavior Assessment Team any students who use “inappropriate language,” are “argumentative,” or who speak “loudly.”

The letter, titled “Recognizing and Responding to Students of Concern,” was provided to The College Fix by a professor at Utah Valley. …

The professor who provided the memo to The Fix said it was distributed one day after an administrator told faculty at a back-to-school meeting that if they heard a statement that made Utah Valley University seem “less inclusive,” that statement should also be reported to the Behavior Assessment Team.

“I’m afraid that this Behavior Assessment Team is a bias response team in disguise,” said the professor, who asked to remain anonymous to avoid professional retribution.