House Dems Tried To Challenge Electoral College Ballots – Outcome HILARIOUS! [Video]

Laughing forever over this one. Just hysterical! You have got to watch the videos below. At a joint session of Congress yesterday, they went about the business of certifying Donald J. Trump as the 45th President of the United States through the Electoral College votes. Give credit where it is due here… Joe Biden did his job and handled this as he should have. Look closely as this all goes down. Behind Joe Biden sits the Speaker of the House Paul Ryan and he just cracked up over all this. I don’t blame him.

Barbara ‘commie’ Lee stood up and objected on her own behalf, millions of Americans and the Intelligence Committee over Trump being certified. She’s delusional… Lee does not speak for millions of Americans or the intelligence community. Biden cut her off and gaveled her out of order. She was also booed loudly. Such drama from leftist losers. But, oh so entertaining. And may I just say using the term ‘intelligence’ in the same paragraph as the name Barbara Lee is an oxymoron. Just sayin’.

From The Daily Caller:

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan couldn’t hide his smile when Vice President Joe Biden repeatedly told protesting Democrats to sit down and shut up. A joint session of Congress met Friday to certify the Electoral College votes cast during the 2016 presidential race. “Mr. President, I object on behalf of the millions of Americans, including members of the intelligence committee,” Rep. Barbara Lee said before Biden cut her off and she was drowned out by boos. “There is no debate. Debate is prohibited,” he said. “Objection cannot be received.” Ryan can be seen smiling throughout the protests. “Mr. President, I object to the votes from the state of Wisconsin, which should not be legally certified,” Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee insisted. “Please come to order,” a visibly frustrated Biden said. Jackson Lee then tried to bring up “the Russian intrusion,” and was again silenced. Ryan finally lost it and started laughing when Rep. Maxine Waters stood up and asked, “is there one United States senator who would join me in this letter?”

Biden kept pointing out that there was no debate and the objection could not be received. And you have Ryan smiling and smiling. Then here comes Sheila ‘red’ Jackson Lee objecting, claiming the votes in Wisconsin were not legally certified, when they were. Once again Biden called for order in the chamber. Lee popped up again like a demented Jack-in-the-Box, screeching over the ‘Russian intrusion’. Again, she was found out of order by Biden. That gavel got a real workout yesterday.

Paul Ryan finally just lost it when Maxine ‘Marxist’ Waters stood up and yelled, “Is there one United States senator who would join me in this letter?” Uh no… there wasn’t and she was found out of order and out of her ever freaking mind. Despite all the whining and gnashing of teeth, Trump was indeed certified as President. Let the games continue.

It’s over, so sayeth Joe Biden!!!