How Kevin Spacey et al. Might Unwittingly Bring Back the Era of Watchable Movies

Actor Kevin Spacey is far too creepy for this to catch anyone by surprise:

[Actor Anthony] Rapp is publicly alleging for the first time that in 1986, Spacey befriended Rapp while they both performed on Broadway shows, invited Rapp over to his apartment for a party, and, at the end of the night, picked Rapp up, placed him on his bed, and climbed on top of him, making a sexual advance. According to public records, Spacey was 26. Rapp was 14.

Spacey neither confirms nor denies the episode, as if having indulged in similar behavior so frequently that he can’t remember particular incidents. He took the opportunity to proclaim himself gay.

Public membership in the politically privileged LGBT caste may insulate his career from damage — or it may not. Even in a time when many have been bullied and brainwashed into accepting perversion as normal, some vestigial morality survives when it comes to sexually abusing children.

Hollywood is characterized by degeneracy and depravity pushed to the last extreme in a desperate attempt to fill the vacuum of its own nihilistic self-indulgence. If Spacey falls as hard as his fellow left-winger Harvey Weinstein, he won’t be the last.

Ask Corey Feldman for details. This time Barbara Walters may not be able to defend the Tinseltown establishment.

Good thing the La Brea Tar Pits are nearby. Hollywood is ready to follow the dinosaurs. With luck, the demise of this increasingly grotesque and pernicious institution will open the way for more wholesome as well as more entertaining alternatives.

Remember when movies were driven by engaging plots, instead of consisting of remakes and sequels featuring tacky special effects, intrusive political correctness, annoying moonbat stars, and absurdly bloated budgets? After Tinseltown dies of its own rot, those days could come again.

