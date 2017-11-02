Professor Demands That We Renounce Masculinity

Dave Blount
02 Nov, 2017 by
When moonbats screech that they want to abolish “toxic masculinity,” they mean masculinity period:

Lisa Wade, a sociology professor at Occidental, published an essay for Public Books calling for people to “attack masculinity directly” to help the nation survive in the wake of President Trump, who she says perpetuates a “vile enactment of masculinity.”

As for any differentiation between masculinity and toxic masculinity,

“We can only give masculinity so many modifiers for so long before we have to confront the possibility that it is masculinity itself that has become the problem,” she says.

Wade also wants fraternities abolished, and proclaims that does not “think it is a good idea to be encouraging young males to identify specifically as men.” She barks that

she doesn’t want to see a “kinder, gentler version of it,” but that she wants [masculinity] done away with completely.

Mass castration is clearly called for. This is actually underway. The liberal establishment has been implementing mass castration through its control of pop culture and the media for decades.

You can’t help being white. That original sin can be mitigated through self-hatred, but can never be washed completely away. However, you can purify yourself of masculinity. Technically male moonbats prove it every day.

