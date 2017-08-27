San Francisco Was So Into Free Speech That They Walled Off Park To Stop Patriot Prayer

This is now how they do Free Speech in San Fransisco , one of the leading cities in Progressive World

(Fox News) Protesters opposing a right-wing gathering in liberal San Francisco claimed victory Saturday when the event was cancelled after city officials walled off a city park — a move that the event’s organizer said was more about silencing his group’s message than preventing a violent clash. Civic leaders in San Francisco — a cradle of the free speech movement that prides itself on its tolerance — repeatedly voiced concerns that the event organized by Patriot Prayer would lead to a clash with counter-demonstrators. Joey Gibson, who is Japanese American and leads Patriot Prayer, said his group disavows racism and hatred and wanted to promote dialogue with people who may not share its views. He cancelled a planned rally Saturday at a field under the shadow of the Golden Gate Bridge after he said his members received anonymous threats on social media and feared civic leaders and law enforcement would fail to protect them.

Gibson had already cancelled the event (you can read about Patriot Prayer here and here), due to the threat of violence from Democratic Party voters, yet, SF was hell bent on making sure there would be no event whatsoever by breaking California’s Constitution

Article I Section 2 (a) Every person may freely speak, write and publish his or her sentiments on all subjects, being responsible for the abuse of this right. A law may not restrain or abridge liberty of speech or press.

Section 3 (a) The people have the right to instruct their representatives, petition government for redress of grievances, and assemble freely to consult for the common good.

That seems pretty clear, does it not? Walling off a park violates the California Constitution.

You can almost understand why San Fran would shut the park down: because Democratic Party voters, Nancy Pelosi voters, would show up in masks with implements of violence looking to start something, all because someone else wanted to engage in their California and U.S. Free Speech rights.

According to Gibson, they will be in Berkeley Sunday. We’ll see if Leftists are able to suppress their violence, and whether the police work to keep the Leftists peaceful.

