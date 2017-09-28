Epidemic of Anal Cancer Among Gays

It is not all rainbow flags, feathered boas, show tunes, and self-righteous political bullying. Homosexuality entails wallowing in disease not only in the moral, spiritual, and psychiatric, but also the medical sense. AIDS is one obvious example. Anal cancer is another:

Almost 620,000 gay and bisexual men in the United States were living with HIV in 2014, and 100,000 of these men were not even aware of their infection. These men are 100 times more likely to have anal cancer than HIV-negative men who exclusively have sex with women. … Anal cancer is predominantly caused by chronic or persistent human papillomavirus (HPV) infection. HPV infection can lead to the development of anal precancer which, if remains undetected or not adequately treated, may lead to anal cancer.

Maybe we just need more awareness, right? Or maybe prevention would be better:

The objective of screening is to identify and treat these precancers to prevent occurrence of anal cancer. However, one of the reasons for the lack of screening guidelines is that anal precancer treatment has not yet been shown to prevent invasive cancer.

Researchers claim they can potentially reduce the risk of anal cancer among gays with post-treatment HPV vaccination. Obviously, a more effective approach would be not to contract HPV by indulging in degeneracy and depravity in the first place.

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now The American Cancer Society estimates there will be 8,200 new anal cancer cases in 2017.

Like AIDS, anal cancer is not a pleasant or dignified way to die.

If it is not clear why homosexuality spreads horrific diseases, Shoebat.com has details that would disgust the Devil himself. You can learn about the increasingly popular practice of “rosebudding,” which entails achieving sexual gratification from rectal prolapse.

There are good reasons healthy people feel a natural if politically incorrect revulsion for homosexuality; it is a survival mechanism.

Literally celebrating sickness.

On a tip from RKae. Cross-posted at Moonbattery.