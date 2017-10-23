Crazy: UK Government Wants UN Treaty To Replace “Pregnant Women” With “Pregnant People” To Support The Gender Confused

Having solved all their problems, like Jihadis stabbing and running people over in the streets of London, and Muslim and Asian immigrants “grooming” kids to be sexual playthings, the UK government has turned its attention elsewhere

(Fox News) The UK government objected to the term “pregnant woman” in a United Nations treaty, claiming the term “excludes” transgender people who give birth and should be replaced with “pregnant people,” reports said Sunday. The Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) voiced their opposition to the term in a statement regarding the UN’s International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights that asserts a “pregnant woman” must be protected and not subjected to the death penalty, The Sunday Times reported. In a proposed amendment, the government said the term “pregnant woman” should be substituted with “pregnant people” because otherwise it may “exclude transgender people who have given birth.” “We requested that the UN human rights committee made it clear that the same right [to life for pregnant women] extends to pregnant transgender people,” the FCO said in a statement.

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now

If they have a uterus, Fallopian tubes, and two XX chromosomes, they’re female. It matters zero if they “identify” as male. They’re a woman. Period. Someone with XY chromosomes is not female, and cannot have a baby. Oh, and we’re supposed to listen to these nutters on science issues like with climate change.

But, hey, fortunately, the story gets even wackier!

The proposal sparked fury among prominent feminists, who called the suggestion insulting. “This isn’t inclusion. This is making women unmentionable,” feminist Sarah Ditum told the Times. “Having a female body and knowing what that means for reproduction doesn’t make you ‘exclusionary’. Forcing us to decorously scrub out any reference to our sex on pain of being called bigots is an insult.”

Feminists are usually right out front in their support of the gender confused, right up to the point where women become marginalized in favor of people with mental illness. And, regardless of the wackiness that comes from the 3rd Wave Feminists, they’re rather correct in this case (though, a little over the top, but, then, perhaps that’s what it takes to get idiots in government to take notice): this does marginalize actual, real biological women in a push for political correctness.

Crossed at Pirate’s Cove. Follow me on Twitter @WilliamTeach.