D.C. to Cover Storm Drains in Propaganda Promoting Sexual Depravity

In the USSR, you used to see big red and white billboards all over the place with slogans extolling socialism, the Russian Revolution, etc. Things are different in the USSA. The propaganda is more colorful:

The District of Columbia is spending $20,000 to pay artists to paint environmentally friendly, pro-LGBTQ murals on storm drains.

Mayor Muriel Bowser unveiled a “rainbow-colored crosswalk” on Friday to promote gay pride parades that are taking place in the city this weekend. Bowser announced storm drains would also be painted by local artists to “celebrate the LGBTQ identity” and the environment. …

The project is a joint effort by the Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs, the Anacostia Watershed Society, and several D.C. city departments, including transportation, energy, and the Office of Planning.

A total of four 10-foot long murals will be painted on storm drains on 17th street this summer, and the group will issue another call for artists to paint 12 additional murals this fall.