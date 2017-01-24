BREAKING: Massive Attack Coming To Gun Owners As FINAL Parting Gift From Obama

Obama did two incredibly vicious things his last day in office. The first was that he had John Kerry (Lurch) release $221 million to the Palestinians. The second involved guns. He banned traditional lead ammo on federal grounds and waterways. This affects both hunters and fishermen… Obama said he did it to stop… and get this… lead poisoning of animals. I kid you not.

The first deed cannot be undone unfortunately… but the second one can be. President Trump can undo the ban on lead easily and I hope he does it soon. It has long been a tradition that the states would work with hunters, fisherman and the Fish and Wildlife Service to help take care of herds and wildlife. Hunters and fisherman have a vested interest in conservation and animal husbandry. They take that responsibility very seriously. Instead, Obama made a move that would pretty much end a good portion of both fishing and hunting on federal lands. It’s despicable.

From the Conservative Tribune:

It should come as no surprise to anyone that before leaving the White House, former President Barack Obama took one last shot at gun owners. On Friday, he moved to ban traditional lead ammo on federal grounds and waterways, according to the Washington Examiner. The Fish and Wildlife Service ban included many types of bullets and common fishing tackle, and would have a major impact on hunting on public land. The stated goal of the ban is to protect animals, birds and fish from lead poisoning. It began immediately and would cover all federal lands by 2022 as it currently stands. The good news is the ban can be tossed or revised by the Trump administration. Nick Wiley, president of the Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies, called the Obama action a “breach of trust” that “flies squarely in the face of a long and constructive tradition of states working in partnership with the Service to effectively manage fish and wildlife resources.”

There was no dialogue or input from state fish and wildlife agencies prior to the issuance of the ban. Obama just did it as a final middle finger to Second Amendment supporters and the NRA. Obama rarely consulted with anyone… he just issued executive orders when it suited him. And that was all the freaking time.

Lawrence Keane, senior vice president of the National Shooting Sports Foundation, said the ban was “irresponsible and driven not out of sound science but unchecked politics. The timing alone is suspect. This directive was published without dialogue with industry, sportsmen and conservationists,” he said in a statement. “The next director should immediately rescind this, and instead create policy based upon scientific evidence of population impacts with regard to the use of traditional ammunition.”

The NRA was quick to respond, calling it a “symbolic act of defiance.” The hope is that this measure will be short-lived under Trump’s presidency.