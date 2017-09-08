Parent of Teen Thugs Killed By Homeowner in Armed Burglary Says AR-15 Use Made Fight UNFAIR!

Typically, if someone is hurt or killed after breaking into another person’s house, it’s considered justifiable self-defense. But the family of the criminal doesn’t always see it that way, as ludicrous as that is. And when one teenager was killed after he broke into someone’s house, he was met with an AR15 — and his family is speaking out.

Jacob Redfearn is one of three Oklahoma teenagers who broke into a Wagoner County home, and all three of the would-be robbers were shot and killed. The other two burglars were 19-year-old Maxwell Cook, and 16-year-old Jacob Woodruff. Left behind was 21-year-old Elizabeth Rodriguez, the alleged getaway driver and supposed “mastermind” of the burglary plot, as investigators believe she planned the crime.

The three teenagers broke through a glass door and entered the home, where they found the homeowner’s 23-year-old son, armed with an AR15. “They were dressed in black, all had masks on, and all had gloves on,” Deputy Nick Mahoney said. “There was a short exchange of words and then gunfire happened.”

Two of the teenagers died right there in the kitchen. A third tried to run away, but he collapsed in the driveway, and also passed away.

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now

Rodriguez has since been arrested, but Redfearn’s grandfather, Leroy Schumacher, is angry at the gun owner. While he agrees that they were wrong for attempting to rob the house, he didn’t believe they deserved to be shot for it. “What these three boys did was stupid,” he admitted. “They knew they could be punished for it but they did not deserve to die.”

And despite his seeming criminal activity, Schumacher claims that Redfearn never got into trouble. And he argued that the teenagers never had a chance. “Brass knuckles against an AR-15, come on, who was afraid for their life,” he claimed.

Police evidently disagree; the homeowner has not been charged with anything. Police say he fired in sel defense. But Schumacher still thinks he took it too far. “There’s got to be a limit to that law, I mean he shot all three of them; there was no need for that,” he argued.

“These boys’ families are going to suffer with this the rest of their lives, we have to live with this the rest of our lives,” he continued, adding, “You can’t change history, but you can damn sure learn from it, and maybe some kids will learn from this.”

Strangely, Schumacher says he supports the right to bear arms, and using guns for self defense — but he doesn’t think it’s acceptable to shoot intruders, leading one to wonder what, exactly, his definition of using guns for self defense would be.