Hillary shamed Trump for #MuslimBan, forgets she supported banning Iraqis

Oh… the hypocrisy! Hillary Clinton slithered out of her lair long enough to attack President Trump over his freezing of refugees from countries known to be hotbeds of terrorists. She had the nerve to say: “I stand with the people gathered across the country tonight defending our values & our Constitution. This is not who we are.” Nothing that Trump just did was unconstitutional. These are not American citizens. As far as values go, Clinton doesn’t have any that we are aware of. Oh, but it gets better… in 2011, Obama froze refugees coming from Iraq for six months. His Secretary of State was Hillary Clinton.

So, let me get this straight… it’s only okay when a Democrat does it. Good to know. And while Clinton was showing how dishonestly craven she really is, the media was no better. They started screeching that President Trump had banned all Muslims. No… he didn’t. He banned ‘refugees’ from these countries for four months. And I hate to break it to you morons, that list of countries is about to expand. Trump also limited the number of refugees to 50,000 a year. Since Obama has already brought in over 32,000 this year, that doesn’t leave that many slots still open. This is a matter of national security, which is exactly what Obama and Clinton cited in 2011.

From Twitchy:

President Trump flipped the Left RIGHT OUT with his EO limiting travel into the US from seven countries that according to the Obama administration house terrorists. Really, where do people think this list came from? Hello. How quickly and conveniently people forget Obama was president, unless there is something good they want to give him credit for, they absolutely refuse to acknowledge the bad, and there was a LOT of bad. Hillary should know better. Ya’ don’t say? This isn’t who we are? And who was Secretary of State in 2011? Oh yeah, Hillary. HILARIOUS right? Double oops. Of course, she saw an opportunity to exploit millions of people who were uninformed and confused by the media’s rhetoric around the EO. Sure, there are things the administration could have done better (Green Cards, dual citizenship, people in the air, etc) but the notion of limiting travel from certain countries for vetting is not a ban, and it’s not a bad thing.

Now, the ACLU is getting “multiple reports” that federal customs agents are siding with President Trump — and willfully ignoring a Brooklyn federal judge’s demand that travelers from seven Muslim countries not be deported from the nation’s airports. “The court’s order could not be clearer… they need to comply with the order,” Omar Jadwat, director of the ACLU’s Immigrants Rights project, told The Post late Saturday. “It’s enough to be a serious concern,” Jadwat said of the reports. Those agents are following the President and the law… screw that liberal judge’s diktat.

And while that is going on, George Soros is paying for a battalion of lawyers to represent all refugees. Oh, and he’s also funding the ACLU. It’s a party folks and all of America is invited. The left wanted conflict, well they are about to get it and Trump isn’t budging. Let’s dance.