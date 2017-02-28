NEW CLINTON SCANDAL BLOWS OPEN: Illegal Activity Revealed

I’ve been bothered about President Trump’s ties to Russia from the beginning… more specifically, those surrounding him. But there has been no credible evidence that there is anything there. However, I have written repeatedly on Hillary Clinton’s solid ties to Russia. Not to mention her deep, deep ties to communist China. I am far from alone in pointing out the massive corruption of the Clintons. Doug Wead, who is a presidential historian, has written a book on Hillary’s dirty dealings, “Game of Thorns: The Inside Story of Hillary Clinton’s Failed Campaign and Donald Trump’s Winning Strategy.” It details many of these issues and frankly, it sounds like a fascinating read to me.

Hillary’s presidential campaign was doomed from the beginning. She has literally decades of scandals surrounding her and there is no way that getting elected would have made them go away. In fact, she would have expanded her corruption using the White House as leverage for it. We dodged a massive bullet to the brain when Clinton lost. Her scandals go all the way back to Little Rock, Arkansas and even further than that. The Clintons’ cozy relationship with the Chinese started with a Chinese fry cook at the Fu Lin Chinese Restaurant… he would be the one that would go on to help them receive hundreds of thousands of illegal ‘donations’ from China. And we all remember the Clintons selling national secrets to the Chinese in the 1990s.

From the Daily Mail:

Once the shock of Hillary Clinton election loss passed, the blame game began. But FBI Director Comey’s decision to reopen the investigation into Hillary’s emails the Wikileaks revelations and campaign strategy missteps were hardly the only reasons to blame for Hillary’s devastating loss. Nor was the inability of the Democratic candidate to connect to voters. According to presidential historian and New York Times bestselling author Doug Wead, Hillary’s scathing defeat was unsurprising and a direct result of the scandals, lies and cover-ups that have followed her and her husband for decades. ‘The idea that the Clintons’ scandals would somehow be dismissed by history upon the election of Hillary as president was always a fool’s wish’, Wead writes in his compelling new book, Game of Thorns: The Inside Story of Hillary Clinton’s Failed Campaign and Donald Trump’s Winning Strategy.

Then there is the ‘pay to stay’ in the Lincoln bedroom, which went for as much as $400,000 a night. Over 800 people paid for that privilege. Sleepovers weren’t just in the Lincoln Bedroom. They were in every bedroom including the Queen Mum’s bedroom suite across the hall from the Lincoln Bedroom and the rooms where Winston Churchill stayed during his 1941 wartime visit with FDR. They shamelessly whored out every room they could.

With Russia, many are familiar with the uranium deal giving the Russians control of a great deal of our supply of uranium. But many people don’t know that Hillary Clinton was actually involved in helping create Russia’s own ‘Silicon Valley’ – Skolkovo. She actually helped get major US companies to help and finance that. That is where cyber attacks against us are coming from these days. She actually sold her own country out for millions given to the Clinton Foundation. Sounds a lot like treason to me.

So, while Clinton was pointing her finger at Trump and the Democrats were accusing him of working with the Russians to throw the election, I knew it was bogus. You see, Putin hates Clinton, but even if she had won, he has enough dirt on the hag that he still would have wielded tons of power and influence over her. With Trump, it won’t be that easy. I’m still not entirely sure what the end game is here with Russia, but they are definitely not our friends and are still plotting world domination and war. They are trying to play President Trump. You can thank Hillary Clinton for helping them to get powerful enough to even think about war. Doug Wead exposes a lot of that and I will be getting his book.