The Trump Administration Just Hand Delivered BRUTAL News to Hillary Clinton

Looks like Hillary Clinton isn’t out of the woods after all. The State Department has just opened an official inquiry into her possible mishandling of classified information once again. That is very, very good news. It looks like the Trump administration has had it with the left and their never ending attacks against him, when the real criminal here is Hillary Clinton and… Barack Obama, I might add. Her aides are going to be raked over as well… every single one of them belong in prison in my book.

Hillary’s attorney is claiming: “Nothing’s been more thoroughly dissected. It’s over. Case closed. Literally.” Sorry Charlie, it’s not over until the State Department says it’s over. And people could have their security clearances yanked over this. It’s about freaking time. Senator Grassley is also digging on Clinton meddling in a Bangladeshi corruption probe to help a Clinton Foundation donor. Nailing this sea hag should be a no-brainer. There’s so much corruption surrounding the Hildabeast, it took real effort to let her walk. But the State Department is doing a ‘Do-Over’ and this time, let’s pray that Clinton goes down for her crimes.

From the Daily Mail:

The State Department has opened a formal inquiry into the possible mishandling of classified information by former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and her aides. Clinton and her staffers still have security clearances which could be revoked depending on the outcome of the investigation. The inquiry will be looking into whether Clinton and her aides violated government rules with her use of a private email server while serving as the nation's top diplomat. Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, confirmed the department's formal inquiry to Fox News. Clinton's spokesman, Nick Merrill, said: 'Nothing's been more thoroughly dissected. It's over. Case closed. Literally.' A State Department official told MailOnline: 'Due to privacy considerations, the Department cannot provide any information regarding any current or former employees' security clearance or access to classified information.' Earlier this month Senator Grassley launched another investigation into Hillary Clinton over whether the former secretary of state meddled in a Bangladeshi corruption probe to help a Clinton Foundation donor. 'This new evidence of pay-to-play and special treatment reinforces the appearance that donations to the Clinton Foundation resulted in favorable treatment by Secretary Clinton's State Department,' Grassley said.

President Trump has resurrected his campaign charges against Hillary Clinton over her email scandal, etc. “Why is that Hillary Clintons family and Dems dealings with Russia are not looked at, but my non-dealings are?” Trump asked on Twitter. That’s actually a very good question considering Clinton giving the Russians the majority of our Uranium stores. But what is even worse is Skolkovo and her profiting from setting up Russia’s version of our Silicon Valley. She literally empowered them to conduct a cyberwar against us, while raking in millions of dollars for that treasonous move.

The question is will anything come of this, this time? Or is it meant to distract? I certainly hope that this time (she says as Lucy tees up the football again) we follow through and send this corruptocrat to prison where she belongs along with all her cohorts. Investigate and prosecute this witch for real this time and let’s be done with this.