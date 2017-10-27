Abraham Lincoln Becomes Slave Owner

Abraham Lincoln stands too tall in American history not to be denounced as a thought criminal. As mentioned earlier, moonbats at University of Wisconsin–Madison have demanded that his statue be desecrated with a plaque denouncing him for his supposed oppression of sacred victims of color. The plaque would be a prelude to Lincoln following Robert E. Lee down the Memory Hole. One reason they want to erase Lincoln is that he has recently become a slave owner:

“Everyone thinks of Lincoln as the great, you know, freer of slaves, but let’s be real: He owned slaves, and as natives, we want people to know that he ordered the execution of native men,” said one of the protesters [at UW-Madison]. … Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate JoAnne Kloppenburg also made the mistake of saying Lincoln owned slaves last year.

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now

If they can turn Lincoln into a Democrat, why can’t they turn him into a slave owner?

Future generations may accept it as common knowledge that Lincoln owned slaves and laughed maniacally as he beat them — assuming that future generations even recognize the name. After he has been established as a thought criminal, Lincoln may vanish altogether. It will be racist to remember him.

On tips from J. Cross-posted at Moonbattery.