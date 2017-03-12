ACLU Is Suddenly Concerned Over Length Of Time Illegal Aliens Are Held

Might there be an ulterior motive to what the ACLU is attempting to do?

(NBC LA) The American Civil Liberties Union sued the federal government to limit the amount of time that people can be held before seeing an immigration judge, saying many are held for months while waiting for an initial appearance. The lawsuit was filed Thursday in federal court on behalf of three Mexicans at a San Diego immigration detention center, but the ACLU asks to represent all people who are held on immigration violations along California’s border with Mexico who are held for more than 48 hours. People “routinely languish in detention for two months or longer before they see a judge,” according to lawsuit, calling the wait excessive and a violation of constitutional rights for people in custody. “The first hearing before an immigration judge, like first appearance in criminal court, is critical to ensuring due process,” it says. The lawsuit comes as President Donald Trump moves to significantly expand border and immigration enforcement, which will further strain already stretched detention centers and courts unless Congress provides more money.

Well, now, that’s interesting. Despite the absence of reports over the last eight years, apparently, Mr. Obama’s executive branch agencies were holding illegals for a long time, longer than the ACLU likes. In fact, Supreme Court decisions allowed this. Where were the lawsuits from the ACLU then? Let’s ask Reuters

U.S. civil liberties group ACLU seeks to tap anti-Trump energy The American Civil Liberties Union is launching what it bills as the first grassroots mobilization effort in its nearly 100-year history, as it seeks to harness a surge of energy among left-leaning activists since the November election of Republican Donald Trump as U.S. president. The campaign, known as PeoplePower, kicks off on Saturday with a town hall-style event in Miami featuring "resistance training" that will be streamed live at more than 2,300 local gatherings nationwide. It will focus on free speech, reproductive rights and immigration and include presentations from legal experts, ACLU Executive Director Anthony Romero and "Top Chef" television star Padma Lakshmi.

Obviously, it is crystal clear that the ACLU is not interested in civil rights, but, instead, being a far left activist group agitating against a sitting United States president. And many of their proposed actions are to protect those who are unlawfully present in the nation over the best interests of citizens of this nation.

As far as their lawsuit goes, they should be careful what they wish for. We already have reports that Team Trump will bring in 50 more judges to adjudicate case against illegal aliens.

What if, in response to this suit, Team Trump, sends out 100, 150, 200 or more judges to makes sure the cases are disposed of quickly, meaning that illegals who are caught are sent packing back to their home countries ASAP? It’s a case of being careful what you wish for, because you may get it.

The obvious intent of the lawsuit now is, in fact, to be opposition to the duly elected POTUS, and kiss the asses of left wing people and solicit donations. Attempting to force the release of illegal aliens into the nation would hurt citizens. Whose side is the ACLU on?

Meanwhile, in other illegal alien news, California actually has legislation teed up, Senate Bill 54, which would turn the entire state into a sanctuary state. And Denver is becoming a big sanctuary spot for illegals. Democrats care more about people unlawfully present in this nation, who are often involved in other crimes which hurt actual citizens, than they care about actual legal citizens of this nation. Why? We all know why. It has nothing to do with any morals (since Liberals have none, being the primary proponents of abortion) or caring. It’s about attempting to gain more low wage, low education voters.

