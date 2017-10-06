California Governor Signs Sanctuary State Bill In Rebuke To Trump Or Something

When this passed the California General Assembly, it was pretty much a foregone conclusion that Governor Jerry “Moonbeam” Brown would sign it. Many outlets, particularly in Brokeifornia, are attempting to make the link that this is about being a rebuke towards Trump, a defiance. That would rather mean that it isn’t about supporting illegal aliens, right, just about being oppositional for the sake of being oppositional

California becomes ‘sanctuary state’ in rebuke of Trump immigration policy Under threat of possible retaliation by the Trump administration, Gov. Jerry Brown signed landmark “sanctuary state” legislation Thursday, vastly limiting who state and local law enforcement agencies can hold, question and transfer at the request of federal immigration authorities. Senate Bill 54, which takes effect in January, has been blasted as “unconscionable” by U.S. Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions, becoming the focus of a national debate over how far states and cities can go to prevent their officers from enforcing federal immigration laws. Supporters have hailed it as part of a broader effort by majority Democrats in the California Legislature to shield more than 2.3 million immigrants living illegally in the state. Brown took the unusual step of writing a signing message in support of SB 54. He called the legislation a balanced measure that would allow police and sheriff’s agencies to continue targeting dangerous criminals, while protecting hardworking families without legal residency in the country. “In enshrining these new protections, it is important to note what the bill does not do,” Brown wrote. “This bill does not prevent or prohibit Immigration and Customs Enforcement or the Department of Homeland Security from doing their own work in any way.”

That last part seams to be an attempt to head off the retaliation sure to come from the Department Of Justice over a state declaring that they will refuse to enforce federal laws in full, just the ones they like, and that the state will, for the most part, refuse to cooperate with federal officials when it comes to people who are unlawfully present in the United States.

Legal experts have said federal officials may try to block the law in court to keep it from being implemented. Some doubt such challenges would be successful, pointing to the 10th Amendment and previous rulings in which courts have found the federal government can’t compel local authorities to enforce federal laws.

Suddenly, Liberals care about the 10th Amendment. If they truly believe this, then this means that states do not need to follow federal guidance and laws on things like transgenders and gay marriage, right? That they do not need to follow the Environmental Protection Act, right? Or laws on ‘climate change’, right? Or a raft of gun laws, right? Choose wisely, Liberals. Who also bleated that the Arizona law on illegal aliens violate federal law. Can’t have it both ways.

It’s not a rebuke of Trump: it’s a rebuke of duly passed federal law which Trump is enforcing, law for which the federal government was given the task of dealing with any and all immigration by the Constitution. Regardless, this being Trump, you can expect him to deploy tons of ICE agents to California to pick illegals up in all the places liberals complain about, like at court. Or, he could simply discuss this in a way that will get as many illegals as possible to stream to California, further destroying the infrastructure and tax base.

In the North State area of California, though, they are in opposition to this legislation

A handful of North State counties and cities passed declarations earlier this year saying they’d help federal immigration officials nab undocumented immigrants who ended up in jail, but now’s the time to see how that really plays out. As of Thursday, those anti-sanctuary jurisdictions are operating inside an official “sanctuary state.” (snip) The first to introduce the idea of an anti-sanctuary resolution, Tehama County Supervisor Bob Williams, said Thursday that the new law is “little more than another piece of ‘Resist Trump’ legislation that seems to be in fashion in Sacramento these days.”

Pretty much

“Instead of federal immigration sending two officers in one car to the jail to pick up and deport the offender, they may instead send a group of officers, dressed in full gear, to the last known address of the offender, to arrest and deport every undocumented individual in that household,” he said.

AG Sessions would be up for this

“This law will cause the further release of criminals such as repeat drunk drivers, thieves, gang members and more from the jail here and jails throughout California,” Shasta County Sheriff Tom Bosenko said in a statement Thursday. “These are criminals who are illegal undocumented persons victimizing our citizens.”

California Dems do not care. They have some resisting to do. And they’ll Blamestorm others when this policy creates more problems for citizens.

