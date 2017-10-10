Democrats May Play Hardball On Dreamers, Threatening Government Shutdown

Democrats should be careful in wanting an all or none position on some sort of legalization for the Dreamers: they might end up with the latter

(Washington Post) Some House Democrats are raising the specter of withholding support for must-pass spending legislation later this year in response to President Trump’s hard line immigration proposals — meaning the fate of roughly 690,000 younger undocumented immigrants could become a major factor in negotiations to keep the government open after December.

Will the media assign blame to Democrats if a budget bill doesn’t get done and we get a shutdown? Of course not, but, the Trump Twitter machine won’t let them get away with that.

Democrats on Monday dismissed Trump’s calls to construct a wall along the entire length of the U.S.-Mexico border, crack down on “sanctuary cities” and seek ways to curb Central American migrants from illegally crossing into the country. But conservative Republicans insisted that such issues must be addressed before Congress considers offering legal status to immigrants brought to the country illegally as children, a group known as “dreamers.” “What the White House put forward is a complete non-starter,” House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said in an interview, blaming Trump’s senior policy aides for advancing “un-American” ideas on how to deal with immigration. “There’s nothing in it to negotiate because it does not have shared values of who we are as Americans,” she added.

Essentially, Pelosi and others are wanting that “give us everything we want and we we won’t offer anything back” position and have no problem trotting out their silly talking points to get it. One has to wonder if Democrats are more invested in having an Issue to scaremonger and bloviate on, rather than finding an actual solution. This wouldn’t be unusual for Democrats: when it comes to identity politics and such, if the problem is solved, Democrats have nothing to bitch about.

The problem with agreeing to a policy on immigration is that the Democrats don't want secure borders,they don't care about safety for U.S.A. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 10, 2017

And, apparently, in Pelosi’s World, following duly passed federal law is now un-American.

“The White House is willing to negotiate. Democrats are not,” said Mark Krikorian, executive director of the Center for Immigration Studies, which advocates for lower immigration levels. “That means the odds of no bill by March have increased — not because the White House principles are overly ambitious but because Schumer is not going to make a meaningful counter offer. They want amnesty in exchange for nothing.”

That’s it exactly. The question here, though, is will elected Republicans stay strong? Even though they control Congress, they seem rather squishy and unable to take a stand.

