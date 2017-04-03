Good News: CNN Works Hard To Help Illegal Aliens With 5 Phone Apps

I wonder how many of the illegal aliens are using taxpayer funded phones?

CNN sinks to new low: Promotes ‘5 Must-Have Apps for Undocumented Immigrants’ CNN’s promotion of an open-border policy has reached new heights — or sunk to new depths, depending upon where you stand on the issue. After a pro-immigration group posted an app designed to help illegals avoid Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials, CNN did the group one better — actually four better. Under the headline, “5 Must-Have Apps for Undocumented Immigrants,” CNN/Money listed “tools [to] arm undocumented immigrants with knowledge, safety and moral support without compromising privacy.” They were developed with an eye toward the Donald Trump administration, which promised to crack down on illegal immigrants — most especially those who have committed felonies while in the United States. CNN reported: President Trump’s efforts to crack down on immigration have left millions of undocumented immigrants with an uncertain future in America. In response, digital entrepreneurs are using technology to help support this community. And to make it easy, the applications are in Spanish.

CNN went on to provide those 5 apps, which do things like allow illegals to let others know that immigration raids are happening. Which is fantastic, since the vast majority of people ICE goes after are illegals with criminal convictions on their record. Rape, robbery, assault, DUI, identity theft, coming back in after being deported (a federal felony), burglary, arson, and child molestation. Much like Democrats, these are the people illegals are attempting to shelter.

And now CNN is attempting to help those who are unlawfully present in the country, and are the Bad People Democrats keep telling us should be deported. Of course, they don’t really want them deported. They’d rather turn them into citizens with the ability to vote Democrat.

@LiberalLogic123 @dr_dot Can we get an app to alert us when they're about to rape, burglarize or murder one of us? — Snoop Bailey (@vol80) April 1, 2017

One question: wouldn’t this make CNN complicit in violating federal law in regards to attempting criminals evade the law? Look up 8 US Code 1324.

