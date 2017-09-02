Good News: Many Elected Republicans Support Keeping DACA

What’s the point of electing Republicans if they won’t keep their campaign promises? What’s the point in electing Republicans as the law and order party if they won’t uphold the law?

GOP leaders join clamor to retain ‘dreamers’ program for immigrants House Speaker Paul D. Ryan and other Republicans on Friday urged President Trump not to rescind an Obama-era program that allowed hundreds of thousands of immigrants to stay in the country legally, reflecting fears among some GOP leaders that his decision could be politically damaging for the party. The entreaties came as Trump neared a decision on whether to dismantle the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which has provided two-year work permits to nearly 800,000 immigrants known as “dreamers” who have been in the country illegally since they were children.

What political damage are they concerned with? The Dreamers can’t vote. Neither can their parents. Because they are unlawfully present in the United States. Oh, right, they’re worried about the media, of which 90% votes Democrat, being mean to them, which would happen no matter what. If they’re so worried about DACA, well, they should put a bill up for vote in the House and Senate. Instead, they want to keep a program that is, for all purposes, backdoor amnesty. Besides all the ones who get green cards, the Dreamers can keep applying for renewal again and again and again. Which means their parents, the ones who even Democrats admit committed the crime, get to stay.

Trump is expected to make his announcement Tuesday.

Speculation has mounted among immigrant rights groups that Trump will begin to unwind the program, which President Barack Obama created in 2012 through executive action. But the late-stage opposition from some top Republicans — as well as from hundreds of major corporations such as Facebook, Google and Apple — has raised the pressure on Trump to preserve it.

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now

So, lots of Leftist corporations want to keep it? We’re supposed to listen to them?

Paul Ryan is yammering about fixing this legislatively. Well, he needs to put up or shut up. Show us the legislation, let’s see how bad it is.

(Mediaite) On Friday night, Tucker Carlson went after Republicans who have expressed their support to keep the Obama-era DACA policy intact. “Almost ten months into the Republican Congress, top Republicans on Capitol Hill have finally found an issue they can really rally around: preserving President Obama‘s immigration policies,” he began. Carlson specifically called out Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) for drafting amnesty legislation he himself calls a “conservative alternative” to DACA, which reportedly would give 2.5 million illegal immigrants a pathway to citizenship. “We’re supposed to believe that this is the ‘conservative’ position, but the only thing it conserves is President Obama’s policy priorities,” Carlson said.

It’s time to primary these Republicans. We did not elect them to provide amnesty.

Crossed at Pirate’s Cove. Follow me on Twitter @WilliamTeach.