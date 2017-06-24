House To Vote On Illegal Immigration Laws Next Week

You can expect these to pass on strict party lines, as Democrats are not interested in holding illegal aliens who’ve committed crimes accountable

(Politico) House Republicans are preparing to take up a pair of bills next week that crack down on illegal immigration, according to leadership sources, in a bid to carry out President Donald Trump’s promise of tougher enforcement. One of the bills to see a floor vote, dubbed Kate’s Law, boosts penalties for immigrants who try to re-enter the United States after being deported. It is named after Kate Steinle, a young woman who was shot and killed in San Francisco by an immigrant who had been deported repeatedly yet returned. Trump frequently discussed the killing on the campaign trail last year.

The family of Kate Steinle is still waiting for a phone call from Mr. Obama, who was great at calling atheletes who declared they were gay, not so much at Americans murdered by illegal aliens with criminal records who had been deported multiple times.

The second is legislation that goes after so-called sanctuary cities — localities that limit cooperation with federal immigration authorities, including by refusing to hold an immigrant in jail longer just so federal officials can pick him or her up to be deported. Sanctuary cities, usually liberal jurisdictions such as New York, have also been a major Trump target. The "No Sanctuaries for Criminals Act" would toughen penalties for sanctuary cities in multiple ways. For example, it would require that cities and counties comply with orders from federal immigration officials, such as "detainers" that keep immigrants in jail so they can be picked up for deportation. It would also bar Homeland Security and Justice Department grants from sanctuary cities that don't comply.

When they’re talking about “longer”, the time period is 48 hours. When ICE issues a detainer, that is the how long it is good for and ICE needs to pick the illegal alien up in that time. The majority of those ICE issues detainers on have committed serious crimes. Rape, arson, burglary, robbery, murder, sexual assault, among others.

If sanctuary jurisdictions have problems with ICE doing the job of dealing with foreign invasion, as the Constitution dictates the Federal government deal with, then shouldn’t expect federal money for their bad behavior.

It is too bad the bill doesn’t create a method for ICE to quickly obtain warrants from a judge for this, but, then, why do Democratic Party run jurisdictions have a problem holding a criminal illegal alien, who, say, raped a child, for 48 hours, and instead prefer to release them into the U.S.A.?

Crossed at Pirate’s Cove. Follow me on Twitter @WilliamTeach.