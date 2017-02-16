ICE Agents Lock-Up DREAMER Given Amnesty By President Obama – It’s Happening! [VIDEO]

It appears that DACA is no longer being observed by ICE. Last Friday, agents arrested Daniel Ramirez Medina, who is 23 years-old and lives in Seattle, Washington. Medina came to this country illegally from Mexico when he was seven years-old, has no criminal record, has a job and has a a little boy. ICE had arrived at Medina’s father’s home to arrest him and found Daniel there. In the first case of its kind, the DACA recipient was taken into custody. I don’t know why the left is surprised by this and I don’t get the outrage. In the end, the guy is here illegally. He could have applied to become a citizen and chose not to. The law is the law.

DACA protects from deportation 750,000 people who were brought to the United States illegally as children, sometimes called “dreamers,” and gives them the temporary right to work legally in the United States. The key word here is ‘temporary’ and they are still violating US immigration law. This represents a broadening of immigration enforcement under Trump’s presidency and I am good with that. The media keeps saying 11 million immigrants are here in the US… it’s closer to 30 million. This is the job ICE should have been allowed to do under Obama and wasn’t. If you are here illegally, I suggest you get legal or get out.

From Yahoo! News:

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) – U.S. authorities have arrested an immigrant from Mexico who was brought to the United States illegally as a child and later given a work permit during the Obama administration in what could be the first detention of its kind under President Donald Trump. Daniel Ramirez Medina, a 23-year-old with no criminal record, was taken into custody last week at his father’s home in Seattle by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers. The officers arrived at the home to arrest the man’s father, though court documents did not make clear the reason the father was taken into custody. Ramirez, now in custody in Tacoma, Washington, was granted temporary permission to live and work legally in the United States under a program called the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, established in 2012 by Democratic President Obama, according to a court filing.

Ramirez filed a challenge to his detention in Seattle federal court on Monday, arguing that the government violated his constitutional rights because he had work authorization under the DACA program. If you are not a US citizen, you do not have constitutional rights. Being on US soil, does not convey those rights to you… citizenship does. Ethan Dettmer, a partner in the law firm Gibson Dunn & Crutcher who is one of the lawyers representing Ramirez, said he is not aware of any other DACA recipient who has been arrested. “We are hoping this detention was a mistake,” Dettmer said. I hope it isn’t. This is a matter of the rule of law being enforced.

Another one of his lawyers, Mark Rosenbaum of the legal advocacy group Public Counsel, characterized the DACA program as a promise from the federal government’s executive branch that DACA recipients would not be targeted for deportation. “We have no reason to believe that promise will be broken. This case should not see the inside of a courtroom,” Rosenbaum said. Then you are a fool. That was an illegal promise made by Obama and will not stand up in any court. The DOJ is reviewing the case, but with Sessions now firmly in control, I would say this guy is on his way back to Mexico.

Under DACA, the government collected information including participants’ addresses that potentially could be used to locate and deport them if the program is reversed. And I hope they do use the information. Ramirez was asleep at his father’s home last Friday morning when ICE agents arrived and arrested the father. When they entered, they asked Ramirez if he was in the country legally and Ramirez said he had a work permit. He was then taken into custody. ICE agents took Ramirez to a processing center in Seattle and he again disclosed his DACA work permit, his lawsuit stated. “It doesn’t matter, because you weren’t born in this country,” one of the agents said, according to the lawsuit. I highly doubt that was said as all Americans know that legal immigrants have rights in this country. This is long overdue and the deportation of illegals is now ramping up. Trump is keeping his word.