ICE To Sanctuary State California: You Bet We’re Going To Be Doing More Neighborhood Raids

You could have seen this coming a mile away, once California Governor Jerry “Moonbeam” Brown signed the sanctuary state bill

(Sacramento Bee) The Trump administration’s immigration chief warned Friday that his agents will be making more arrests in California neighborhoods and workplaces because Gov. Jerry Brown signed a “sanctuary state” law. Tom Homan, acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, said Brown’s decision to sign Senate Bill 54, which offers more protections for unauthorized immigrants, undermines public safety and hinders his department from performing its federally mandated mission, adding that “the governor is simply wrong when he claims otherwise.” SB 54 “will inevitably result in additional collateral arrests, instead of focusing on arrests at jails and prisons where transfers are safer for ICE officers and the community,” Homan warned.

Arresting illegals in safe places like courthouses would have been the smarter move for California, as well as allowing ICE to take the illegals into custody at jails. Now? We’ll surely see more Outrage when ICE tags illegals at their homes and other places more often. And, this being Homan, who is a hardliner (meaning he respects the Law) on illegal immigration, he will direct ICE agents to be move visible to send a message, which Trump will approve of. Homan had wanted to avoid neighborhood sweeps, but, now he and ICE are put in a place where they need to be conducted.

(Senate President Pro Tem Kevin) De León, speaking at a rally for the bill Thursday in Los Angeles, also acknowledged it would not stop ICE from "trolling our streets," or provide "full" sanctuary for unauthorized immigrants. "The Trump administration is once again making heavy-handed threats against California because we won't help them tear apart families and our economy in the process," de León said in a statement Friday responding to Homan. "The acting ICE director's inaccurate statement exemplifies the fear-mongering and lies that guide this administration."

Let’s unpack that: De Leon is saying that law and order is a bad thing, that allowing people who have committed crimes and are unlawfully present in the United States to be arrested is a bad thing, that illegal aliens should be placed over the needs of lawful citizens.

Referring to another bill Brown signed, Senate Bill 29, which restricts the ability to contract with ICE for detention facilities, Homan said, “ICE will also likely have to detain individuals arrested in California in detention facilities outside of the state, far from any family they may have in California.”

If California is looking for someone to Blame, they should look to their elected officials. Said officials should consider that they, and the people who work for California, at places like jails, could find themselves on the wrong side of federal law for things like sheltering and harboring illegal aliens, for providing aid and comfort.

