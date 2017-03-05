LA Faces A Moral Test On Illegal Aliens Or Something

Arrests by Immigration And Customs Enforcement are causing great disturbances in the Leftist news rooms of America, starting with the NY Times, which is vexed by the detainment of an illegal ordered deported back in 2014, which I mentioned yesterday, and sees the Times’ Jennifer Medina throwing out strawmen

Deportation Arrest Highlights Tensions in Los Angeles on Immigration (discussion of the arrest of Mr. Gonzalez blocks from the school in a sobby manner) As news quickly spread of Mr. Avelica’s arrest, local activists and leaders responded with anger and dismay that an arrest could happen so close to a school and in front of a child. Outraged local officials said that the tactics showed a new kind of aggressiveness from immigration agents.

Parents and others are arrested in front of their kids all the time, because the parents broke the law. It’s 100% on the parents. They made unwise choices.

Mr. Avelica's case is the latest example of the growing tension building in Los Angeles between federal immigration enforcers and local officials. The fraught relationship could continue to fray as the Trump administration ramps up arrests and detentions. Local leaders in California and other parts of the country are increasingly criticizing federal immigration agents, saying their actions threaten to erode the trust between local law enforcement officials and immigrants, whom they depend on to report crimes. California officials have for years declined to help enforce immigration laws, but they do not have the power to stop roundups of immigrants living in the United States illegally.

There’s an easy solution to this strawman: deport the illegals. Why are we concerned with trust between law enforcement and criminals? If you do not coddle those who are unlawfully present, there’s no problem. Instead of letting them reside in the U.S. for 25 years, you scoop them up and send them home.

L.A. faces a moral test: How will we respond to deportation threats? Since election day, children are scared about what might happen to their parents,” says Angelica Salas, executive director of the Coalition for Humane Immigration Rights of Los Angeles. “And parents for their children. We fill out at least 10 guardianship letters every day for [undocumented] parents who fear for their [U.S. citizen] kids if they — the parents — are deported.” Los Angeles has rarely been a more fearful place than it is today. L.A. and Orange counties are home to roughly 1 million immigrants in the country illegally — more than any region except greater New York. That’s not counting the U.S. citizens in mixed-status families — like those American-born children losing sleep at the prospect of losing their mothers and fathers. Business is off at stores with a predominantly immigrant clientele, Salas says. The possibility of stakeouts by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents has caused thousands of Angelenos to abbreviate their daily rounds. With the Trump administration eliminating most of the legal distinctions between law-abiding, productive undocumented immigrants and their violent, convicted counterparts, the entire city is facing a test of character. “The question before us,” says Rusty Hicks, who heads the L.A. County Federation of Labor, “is how do we make this different from 1942, when Japanese Americans were carted away and no one lifted a finger to help them.”

That’s a pretty darned big strawman. Those Japanese Americans (who were detained by a Democratic Party president, BTW) were American citizens. The illegal aliens in question are not. There is no legal distinction between “law abiding” illegals and violent illegals. Bother are unlawfully present. And, as far as “law abiding” goes, beside being here illegally (it’s in the very word), each and every illegal scooped up recently that’s made the news has some sort of criminal issue involved.

Last weekend, about 600 Angelenos — the majority, presumably, immigrants in the country illegally — attended a “Know Your Rights” forum convened by State Senate President Kevin de Leon in downtown Los Angeles. County Sheriff Jim McDonnell and LAPD Deputy Chief Robert Arcos sought to assure the assemblage, in McDonnell’s words, that “we focus on behavior, not who somebody is or how he got here.”

This is what’s it has come to: three high ranking public officials, two serving in elected positions, are providing aid and comfort to law breakers, and there’s no action against them.

A massive march in defense of immigrants, backed by the Service Employees International Union, is scheduled for May 1. Organizers hope it will combine the mega-turnouts of the immigrant legalization march of 2006 with the women’s march of this January. The organizations providing legal assistance — the most crucial determinant in deportation proceedings — need more funding, and some immigrants likely will need physical sanctuary, too. Cities seldom get a moral test as defining as this one.

They’re failing to the moral test by condoning illegality. The march would be a good time for ICE to swoop in and scoop up lots of illegals, though.

Illegal alien supports are also apoplectic over the arrest of Juan Coronilla-Guerrero at the Travis County courthouse, which they claim is mean. Even the judge who presided over his charges (misdemeanor assault and possession of marijuana) is a squish

“We need agreement from ICE that administration of criminal justice is presumed to be a higher purpose than administration of immigration justice,” said Judge Sarah Eckhardt.

Immigration law is criminal law, especially in light of the ICE statement

“Officers with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) arrested Juan Coronilla-Guerrero, from Mexico, March 3 on a federal criminal arrest warrant. The warrant was issued based on a criminal complaint charging him with re-entry after deportation, a felony punishable by up to 20 years in federal prison, if convicted. Guerrero-Coronilla is scheduled to be in court March 6. No further details are releasable at this time.”

Huh. Another alien absconder. Just like this guy

Yennifer Sanchez says her father, Juan Carlos Fomperosa Garcia, went to a check-in with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Phoenix on Thursday and was deported to Mexico the next day. The 23-year-old said she is left to care for her two younger siblings, including a boy who turned 17 the day Fomperosa Garcia was detained. All of Fomperosa Garcia’s children are U.S. citizens. ICE says Fomperosa Garcia has been deported three times, was convicted of a federal misdemeanor and had a deportation order. “ICE will continue to focus on identifying and removing individuals with criminal convictions who have final orders of removal issued by the nation’s immigration courts,” spokeswoman Yasmeen Pitts O’Keefe said in a statement.

These are things that also happened under President Obama, just without the negative press coverage. But, the negative, apoplectic press coverage actually helps Trump’s attempt to deport as many illegals as possible, since it creates exactly the type of fear needed to not only get rid of the illegals, but creates a deterrence for those thinking of coming to the U.S. illegally. It’ll make them think hard about doing this.

What would certainly help is if those who just crossed the border recently are detained and quickly deported. And the Trump administration should also focus on those who have overstayed their visas, putting the fear of deportation on their heads. Once we have control of the borders and visa systems, we can then look at possibly creating some sort of pathway to citizenship for those who haven’t been doing bad things while unlawfully present in the nation.

