The Numbers Show Just How Strong Trump Has Been On Illegal Aliens

Say what you will about some of Trump’s missteps, the illegal alien policies of his administration have been excellent, leading to this freakout from Mother Jones’ Kanyakrit Vongkiatkajorn

These Numbers Show Just How Bad Trump Has Been for Immigrants

Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrests of undocumented immigrants with no criminal history skyrocketed by more than 200 percent. Between January and July of this year, Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrests of undocumented immigrants with no criminal history skyrocketed by more than 200 percent, according to a Reuters analysis—jumping from 1,411 arrests in January to a whopping 4,399 in July. Arrests of immigrants with criminal records have also increased but by a much smaller margin of 17 percent. Reuters’ findings demonstrate the chilling effects of President Trump’s crackdown—and that his policies have led to repercussions across the justice system and multiple borders. While Reuters only looks at data through July, the Washington Post reports the trend is ongoing; immigrants without criminal records have become the fastest-growing category of ICE arrests this year.

No record but being in the U.S. unlawfully. And you know what all these arrests have led to?

Despite the uptick in arrests, the number of removals has actually slowed. Immigration experts, though, say that’s not due to a lack of effort by the Trump administration—rather there’s a backlog in the immigration court system and significantly fewer people are attempting to cross the US-Mexico border since Trump took office. In August, arrests at the border dropped by more than 40 percentcompared to the same time last year, according to US Customs and Border Protection.

Mother Jones doesn’t seem to understand that all these publicized (and politicized by illegal alien supporters) arrests have had the effect of reducing the number of people who come across the border. We also lean that the Trump admin are opening deportation cases at a rate against those who were previously spared around three times that of Team Obama. So, this is all

along with

(NBC News) A federal operation to arrest undocumented immigrants this week netted nearly 500 people in cities and states that have openly opposed the Trump administration’s deportation initiatives. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials said Thursday that its four-day “Operation Safe City” targeted people in New York, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Denver, Washington and Baltimore as well as Cook County, Illinois; Santa Clara County in California’s Bay Area; Portland, Oregon; and Massachusetts.

Where better to arrest illegal aliens then the places that shelter them? And guess who they were?

According to ICE, of the 498 people arrested this week, 317 had criminal convictions. Some were also categorized as “immigration fugitives,” “previously deported criminal aliens,” and/or associated with a gang. Most of the criminal convictions were for driving under the influence as well as assault- and drug-related offenses, ICE said. Others were arrested for marijuana possession, traffic offenses and even charges of being a “peeping tom.”

So, criminals. Interestingly, illegal alien supporters always tell us they only want the “good ones”, yet, shelter the criminals.

Crossed at Pirate’s Cove. Follow me on Twitter @WilliamTeach.