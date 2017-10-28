NY Times: We Should Give Dreamers And People Illegally Crossing The Border Legal Protections

You could see this coming a mile away, because this is essentially what the pro-illegal alien community and supporters have been pushing for a long time, namely, amnesty for any who are illegally present in the United States

To Help a Dreamer, Why Do We Have to Hurt Her Cousin? × 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now Last August, Lesli Gonzalez, 22, got a phone call at 6 a.m. Did she know Doralinda Lopez de León, a Guatemalan girl who said she was running from danger and had been caught by Border Patrol agents entering the United States? Yes, Ms. Gonzalez said, she’s my cousin. Doralinda, 17, had crossed into the United States alone, without a parent. That meant she was “unaccompanied,” a designation that confers special, well-deserved protections on children who were once routinely preyed on by traffickers after deportation. Instead of being quickly sent back, Central American minors are allowed to make their case that they qualify to stay in this country before an immigration judge. This month, President Trump told Congress that to give legal status to Dreamers like Ms. Gonzalez, whose Mexican parents brought her to the United States unlawfully when she was 3 months old, they must strip protections from children like her cousin Doralinda. To Ms. Gonzalez, this cruel Catch-22 is not a trade-off that Congress should be forced to make: securing legal status for people like her while throwing Doralinda to the wolves. It’s not just a choice for Congress. This moment should force a reckoning for everyone in this country. Are we going to use child refugees running from harm as a negotiating chip?

It’s always something. Always some sort of sob story. Always some feelings based excuse for people to break our laws and violate our sovereignty. We read in the article about the supporters being enraged that Trump would dare try and stop people coming in illegally, because something something. This is all big meany blah blah blah.

How about this: we can make a choice to no longer offer any help to Dreamers, and just deport them all. How about that? What right do they have to tell the United States how to run its business, how to handle immigration. Let them go back to their birth nations if they don’t like the way we do things.

You can expect more pushes like this, where not only should the Dreamers be given legal status, with a preference for easy citizenship by the illegal alien supporters, but all who cross should get it.

Crossed at Pirate’s Cove. Follow me on Twitter @WilliamTeach