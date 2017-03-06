President Obama Was Apparently A Slave Driver Of Illegal Aliens

The Washington Post apparently thinks they’re pulling a big slap out of their pocket aimed squarely at President Trump, and as a way to stop his orders on illegal immigration. But, as the saying went while George W. Bush was president, and during the early years of the Obama admin when trying to Blame Bush, who was president then?

Thousands of ICE detainees claim they were forced into labor, a violation of anti-slavery laws Tens of thousands of immigrants detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement were forced to work for $1 day, or for nothing at all — a violation of federal anti-slavery laws — a lawsuit claims. The lawsuit, filed in 2014 against one of the largest private prison companies in the country, reached class-action status this week after a federal judge’s ruling. That means the case could involve as many as 60,000 immigrants who have been detained.

Wow, who knew the Obama administration was behind a forced labor scheme.

At the heart of the dispute is the Denver Contract Detention Facility, a 1,500-bed center in Aurora, Colo., owned and operated by GEO Group under a contract with ICE. The Florida-based corporation runs facilities to house immigrants who are awaiting their turn in court. <a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a> The lawsuit, filed against GEO Group on behalf of nine immigrants, initially sought more than $5 million in damages. Attorneys expect the damages to grow substantially given the case’s new class-action status.

At the end of the day, it was the Obama administration which entered into the contracts, and allowed the behavior to occur. It was the Obama administration which was rounding up the illegal aliens.

The original nine plaintiffs claim that detainees at the ICE facility are forced to work without pay — and that those who refuse to do so are threatened with solitary confinement. Specifically, the lawsuit claims, six detainees are selected at random every day and are forced to clean the facility’s housing units. The lawsuit claims that the practice violates the federal Trafficking Victims Protection Act, which prohibits modern-day slavery.

Who was president while this was occurring?

The class-action ruling by Kane, a senior judge in the U.S. District Court in Colorado, came at a critical time, DiSalvo said, noting President Trump’s pledge to deport 2 million to 3 million undocumented immigrants. Advocates say private prison companies that have government contracts stand to benefit significantly from the president’s hard-line policy of detaining and deporting a massive number of immigrants “That means you need to round up and detain more people in order to determine whether they have the rights to stay in this country before you deport them,” DiSalvo said. “More people could be moving through, not just in the Aurora facility. More people could be subjected to GEO’s forced labor policy.”

DiSalvo is Nina DiSalvo, executive director of Towards Justice, a Colorado-based nonprofit group that represents low-wage workers, including undocumented immigrants. There’s no mention in the article as to whether or not her group has anything to do with the actual suit. But, notice this had to be turned into something about Trump. Because Trump Derangement Syndrome runs strong at the Washington Post, and they couldn’t find it in themselves to slam Obama. The word “Obama” barely appears in the article. It’s like they forgot who was president from 2009 up to when the suit was filed.

The suit itself alleges this behavior going all the way back to 2004, and includes since 2009.

This is not to take sides on the suit. It’s just meant to highlight the media hysteria and partisanship. That said, there’s an easy answer: stop holding illegals in detainment, and simply fastrack their deportation. They don’t belong here. Send them on their way.

Crossed at Pirate’s Cove. Follow me on Twitter @WilliamTeach.