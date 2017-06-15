Hooters Waitress Stuns Customer By Giving Him More Than He Bargained For…

Hooters is known for chicken wings served by scantily clad waitresses, which is what brings in their mostly-male clientele. But many of these waitresses get to know their customers, and for one waitress, getting to know a customer led to a truly life-changing event for both of them.

Mariana Villarreal hadn’t been working at the Hooters in Roswell, Georgia for long. But she had already gotten to know some of the regular customers, including Don Thomas. Thomas had been frequenting the location for a while, and he and Villarreal seemed to hit it off right away.

One night, while Villarreal was working, she got to talking with Thomas. “Mariana had only been here a short time,” Thomas said. “I just barely knew her when she made the offer.” Thomas had lost both of his kidneys and was completely reliant on dialysis; he needed a kidney transplant. “I said, ‘Well I have two kidneys, do you want one of mine?'” Villarreal recalled.

She said that she felt a higher calling, partly due to a family history with kidney failure — her grandmother had died recently because of it. “I wasn’t able to do anything for my grandma,” she said. “If [Don] can live two more years, happy as he’s ever been, that’s fine with me. That’s not up to me. I did my part, now it’s God’s turn to keep him alive.”

The transplant was completed on May 29th, and Dr. Harrison Pollinger, a program director at the Piedmont Transplant Institute, said both should be living long and healthy lives now. “You can live your whole life with one just kidney,” Pollinger explained. “You only need one kidney for normal kidney function.”

Both Don and Mariana want others to know about their story, in hopes that it might encourage others to reach out and donate to those in need. “Mariana and I are just two normal people, one who needs help —

me — and Mariana who is so willing to give help,” Don said. Chris Bond, of the Georgia Transplant Foundation, also chimed in, pointing out that “[a] lot of people don’t realize how easy it is – relatively – to give someone a new life”.