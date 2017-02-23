ISIS Suicide Bomber Is Released From Gitmo Prison – QUICKLY Becomes A Millionaire [VIDEO]

Let me get this straight… Ronald Fiddler aka Jamal al-Harith was captured by us in 2002 while being buds with the Taliban and al Qaeda in Afghanistan. He was in Gitmo for two years. He was one of the prisoners who sued Donald Rumsfeld for torture, inhumane treatment and religious persecution while in Gitmo. He lost that suit. This guy was born in Britain to Jamaican parents and converted to Islam in his 20s. He would have been 50 now, except he just blew himself up in a suicide bombing against an Iraqi army base in Tal Gaysum. The British got him released from Gitmo in 2004. Here’s the kicker… in 2010, the British Conservative government paid this guy $1.25 million in hush/guilt money. We could have saved all this time, money and death with a bullet in 2002. I guess we thought he had info from al Qaeda we could use.

In 2014, they now claim this poor misunderstood terrorist was recruited by ISIS online. His equally poor misunderstood wife went to Syria to be with him because she thought she could get him to come home. That was sarcasm… they knew exactly what they were doing. I’ll bet all his money went to ISIS as well. Fiddler and at least three other ISIS fighters detonated suicide bombs in Mosul during attacks on the Iraqi army last week that left several soldiers dead and others wounded, according to the Associated Press.

From the Conservative Tribune:

A British suicide bomber working with the Islamic State group has been discovered to have been a former Guantanamo Bay detainee who was paid an enormous sum of money by the government after his release, the U.K. Daily Mail reported. Heavy reported that Jamal Udeen al-Harith killed himself in Mosul, Iraq, in a suicide attack. This same man had been compensated 1 million pounds (about $1.25 million) in taxpayer money for his time in Guantanamo Bay. He was sent to Guantanamo Bay in 2002 after being captured by U.S. forces in Afghanistan. When he was caught, he claimed innocence, saying that he had been captured by the Taliban while on “religious holiday.” He was released in 2004 and pressed a claim against the government, saying he had been mistreated and that British agents had known about it or were complicit. The huge payout was allegedly hush money. He reportedly left the United Kingdom in 2014 and went to work with the Islamic State group.

Originally, the Daily Mail pinned the blame for the outrageous sum of hush money to this ISIS fighter on Tony Blair. Something about former Home Secretary David Blunkett making the statement, “No one who is returned … will actually be a threat to the security of the British people,” referencing the release from Guantanamo. Blair took umbrage with that statement after they ran the headline: “Still Think He Wasn’t A Danger, Mr. Blair? Fury at Labor government’s £1m compensation for innocent Brit.” “I would not normally respond to daily stories about events which happened during my time in office, but on this occasion I will do so, given the utter hypocrisy with which this story is being covered … (al-Harith) was not paid compensation by my government. The compensation was agreed in 2010 by the Conservative government,” he claimed. Well, someone in Britain paid the guy off and it definitely was a progressive screw-up. “Those who demanded (terrorists’) release should not be allowed to get away with now telling us that it is a scandal that it happened,” he concluded in his statement.

According to Department of Defense documents, Fiddler was detained “because he was expected to have knowledge of Taliban treatment of prisoners and interrogation tactics.” Why the hell we let him go under Bush is beyond me. He was also accused of being “probably involved” in a terrorist attack against the United States. Officials said he traveled to the Middle East extensively from 1992 to 1996, including with Abu Bakr, an al-Qaeda operative, to Sudan in 1992, during the time when Osama Bin Laden’s network was active there. He was deemed to be a “high threat to the U.S.” and was considered an al-Qaeda fighter by the DOD.

This is why these Jihadists were kept in Gitmo and now that weak politicians have set them free, they are out killing again in the name of Allah. I hope that President Trump fills that place up again and throws away the key.