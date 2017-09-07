Law Student Being Accused Of Hate Crime For Mocking ISIS On Social Media

This is just outrageous. It goes to show how much anti-Semitism has exploded in Britain. A 21 year-old student named Robbie Travers at Edinburgh University is being attacked not only by his peers, but the university itself after he mocked ISIS on social media. He posted an update on social media after the US bombing of an ISIS stronghold in Afghanistan in April and that’s when he started being attacked. He said, “I’m glad we could bring these barbarians a step closer to collecting their 72 virgins.” I see nothing wrong with that. First off, it’s free speech, second… it’s technically correct in numerous respects. These Islamists are barbarians and they do believe they will get 72 virgins if they die in battle.

I have personally said worse in moments of anger with Jihadists. Unfortunately, Brits do not have our Constitution protecting them. Another reason to be thankful we won the Revolutionary War. Several asshats reported Travers for his social media post. They claim his decision to mock ISIS made Muslim students feel uncomfortable. “Mocking Isis allegedly made Islamic and minority students feel ‘threatened’ and ‘unsafe,’” one complaint reads. Too freaking bad. If Islamists would quit butchering people, we would not be at war with them and there would be nothing to mock.

When Travers found out about the complaints against him over the ISIS post, he took to Facebook to announce what had happened to him. “Afraid I’ve been a little more quiet as I have been accused of Islamophobia because I mocked Isis, and I’m being investigated on such a ground by my University,” he wrote. He says he’s engaged an attorney over all this to protect himself and I don’t blame him. He is facing disciplinary actions from the university. “Have engaged legal advice to dismiss this nonsense. Wish me luck,” Travers wrote.

The university is already whining and covering their own ass by releasing a pro-snowflake, whinging, idiotic statement: “We are committed to providing an environment in which all members of the university community treat each other with dignity and respect and our code of student conduct sets out clear expectations of behaviour.” Gee, I didn’t know that they admitted ISIS members. Good to know. And that they feel that butchers deserve dignity and respect is very enlightening. The spokesperson confirmed that the university is investigating Travers’ social media behavior and that complaints of misconduct have been received against him from his peers. “Complaints alleging misconduct have been received against Mr. Travers and these are being investigated,” the spokesperson said. No doubt from Muslim students.

It’s funny how they see absolutely nothing wrong with this. And I’m sure it has absolutely nothing to do with a pro-Islam bias and anti-Semitism. Because this guy is a supporter of Jews and a hater of terrorists, he’s being targeted. The university’s obvious stand here is the opposite. They are obviously trying to silence Travers and the reasoning is rather transparent. Shame on all of them. I hope he prevails, but in this climate of hatred and censorship, I doubt it.