Obama Organizing HUGE “Muslim” Surprise For Trump Once He Enters White House

Just as expected, Obama is flooding the US with as many Islamic refugees as he can get brought in here before he leaves. It’s meant to flip Donald Trump off as he enters the White House. So far, the number is double what it was this time last year. It should be zero as far as I’m concerned. We should put a moratorium on refugees until a system is in place that can adequately vet and track them.

As of late December, the Obama administration has reportedly been authorized to resettle only 85,000 refugees, despite having asked Congress to set aside enough money for an additional 25,000. I expect that Trump will at least partially stop the flow of these planned for refugees, if not halt them altogether. Jeff Sessions would put a stop to it and so would a number of others on Trump’s team. Obama hopes to deliver a huge Muslim refugee surprise to Trump when he enters the White House… but it may be the Muslim refugees and Obama that get a surprise instead.

From the Conservative Tribune:

A sudden spike in incoming refugees for fiscal year 2017, which began in October, had some concerned that President Barack Obama was attempting to flood the nation with as many refugees as possible before leaving office. According to data from the State Department’s Refugee Processing Center, over 25,000 refugees were admitted into the United States between Oct. 1 and Dec. 23. This was nearly double the 13,791 refugees admitted during the same period in the previous year. Moreover, a majority of the incoming refugees reportedly originated from predominantly Muslim nations such as Syria, Iraq and Somalia, all of which were hotbeds of radical Islamic terrorism. As outlined by Breitbart, the goal appeared to be to resettle as many refugees as possible before President-elect Donald Trump takes over and either modifies or puts a complete halt to Obama’s widely criticized refugee resettlement program. “Whether the entire refugee resettlement program will be shut down is difficult to predict, but I think it’s safe to say that from a policy standpoint, a Trump administration will be looking to limit the number of refugees resettled,” Joel Charny, director of Norwegian Refugee Council USA, explained to Newsweek last month. “And if refugee resettlement continues, it will be from countries that are ‘safe.’”

Communities such as those in Minnesota have been deluged with Islamic refugees and need some relief from the onslaught. I sincerely hope that President-elect Trump will come through to help Americans stop this travesty. There are great people out there like James Simpson who can help him sort all this out.

Meanwhile, the Obama administration continues to accelerate the resettlement of refugees from countries that the new administration is likely to place on the “pause” list: Syria and Somalia. Obama has placed the greatest number of Syrian refugees in Michigan. Probably in and around Dearbornistan. Three hundred and eighty-nine Syrian refugees have been resettled in Michigan since October 1st, more than in any other state in the country. California hosts the second highest number of recent Syrian refugees during that period, with 372. Rounding out the top five destination states for recent Syrian refugees are Pennsylvania (261), Texas (245) and Florida (202). The stats for Somalian refugees are even worse.

A showdown is coming and Trump will be at the forefront of it. Texas Governor Greg Abbott recently wrote a letter to the Obama administration withdrawing the Lone Star State from the federal refugee resettlement program, potentially setting the stage for a Tenth Amendment lawsuit to end the program there, similar to the one Tennessee will soon file. I am surprised that any refugees are getting into Texas. All of this is going to come to a screeching halt one way or the other and soon. Obama’s invasion is going to fail thankfully and Trump will be smiling all the way.