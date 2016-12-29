ASSHATS! United Nations Names This Country #1 Violator Of Women’s Rights In The WORLD!

As if it wasn’t bad enough that the United Nations just engineered a resolution against Israel for building settlements in their own country, they’ve just chosen to insult Israel even further. Israel is the only democracy in the Middle East, and the only country where people can practice different faiths without fear of repercussions. Yet insanely, the U.N. just named them the worst violator of women’s rights.

People typically think of countries like Pakistan, Iran, Saudi Arabia, or Afghanistan when they think of women’s rights violations. But the U.N. says that Israel is worse than all of them for their treatment of Palestinian women. 45 member states voted, and only Israel and the United States opposed it.

Women in Israel, not even Palestinian women, are not stoned, beaten, or raped on a regular basis. They are not jailed for trying to get an education, working, driving a car, or even just appearing in public without permission. Yet this is exactly what happens to women in Islamic countries, every single day. In fact, even Palestine treats women badly. Hamas enforces strict Islamic law, banning women from dancing, smoking in public, or even getting their hair cut by a male hairdresser.

But sure. Israel is the worst place for women in the world. That makes tons of sense.