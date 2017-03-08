BOOM! Ivanka Silences Haters With MAJOR Announcement! [VIDEO]

Looks like Ivanka Trump may be getting the last laugh after all. Sales for her fashion line are up a whopping 346 per cent in one month – January to February of this year. Even though Ivanka has taken a leave of absence from her company and has had her iconic appearance removed from ads, people can’t seem to get enough of her fashion line. All of this despite her brand being dropped by Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, T.J. Maxx and Marshalls. Other retailers followed suit and she’s still killing it. Ivanka Trump literally rocks on Amazon.

Being shunned by liberals in their Grab Your Wallet campaign has turned out to be very good for business. Mainstream America viewed it as a challenge and an incentive to buy Ivanka’s brand. Nordstrom claimed her sales were lagging and justified dropping the brand… that is evidently a big fat lie, just as we thought it was. It’s all political. Ivanka is smiling all the way to the bank on this one. Who says there isn’t justice?

From Dennis Michael Lynch:

Reports that Ivanka Trump’s women’s fashion line is doing better than ever shine a spotlight on the fact that her brand was cut from Nordstrom in February because of “lagging sales.” According to an article in The Hill on Tuesday, “from January to February, Ivanka Trump sales increased 346 percent.” “Since the beginning of February, they were some of the best performing weeks in the history of the brand,” Abigail Klem, the president of the Ivanka Trump fashion brand, told reporters. “For several different retailers Ivanka Trump was a top performer online, and in some of the categories it was the [brand’s] best performance ever.” Neiman Marcus, T.J. Maxx and Marshalls stores also dissed the Ivanka brand, and “a campaign called Grab Your Wallet, which is critical of the Trump administration, asked shoppers to boycott retailers with any Ivanka or Donald Trump-branded products,” reported The Hill. In January, the 35-year-old mother of three announced that she planned on taking a formal leave of absence from her company and would “no longer be involved with the management or operations.”

Ivanka’s company is keeping the brand separate from her family during all of this, which is a savvy business move. There may be chaos at the White House and controversies over Donald Trump everywhere, but the Ivanka line is thriving. Just recently, Ivanka’s perfume was number one on Amazon and I’m sure her other items are in massive demand.

In the end, it doesn’t matter what the left thinks or labels Ivanka as. Her brand is skyrocketing because she has incredible taste and her items are fantastic. Disappointingly for the left, politics is actually helping her company, not hurting it as they had wanted. Success is always the best revenge.