Ivanka Trump Shares Father’s Day Tweet, Gets Blasted With Hateful Messages
- 0SHARES
- Share
- Tweet
- Comment Now 0
This is just despicable. As we are all celebrating Father’s Day, so is the Trump clan. They wished Donald Trump happy Father’s Day and Jared Kushner and Donald Trump Jr. also got well wishes for being fathers. After Ivanka wished Jared and her father happy Father’s Day, she was endlessly and viciously attacked on Twitter. What the hell is wrong with these people? You don’t do this on Father’s Day any more than people shouldn’t attack Hillary Clinton after Chelsea wishes her a happy Mother’s Day. If the right did this, they’d get banned on Twitter. The left does it and crickets. It’s reprehensible.
In fact, these attacks overwhelmingly come from the left, not the right. Most of the vitriolic hate originates on the left. Last week taught them absolutely nothing and I don’t see them backing down at all. They are going to keep stirring this violent pot until a bunch of people get killed and civil war explodes in our streets. That’s what they want and they may get their wish at this rate.
From Independent Journal Review:
On Sunday morning, in celebration of Father’s Day, children of all ages shared family photos and messages to their fathers — and members of President Trump’s family were no exception.
Donald Trump Jr. celebrated with a couple of throwback photos:
Happy Father's Day dad. Thanks for everything you've taught us and for fighting everyday to #maga. We love you. #fathersday pic.twitter.com/EmJzKqNQPu
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 18, 2017
Eric Trump shared a photo of the Father’s Day gift he received from his wife:
My #FathersDay gift from @LaraLeaTrump! #MakeAmericaGreatAgainhttps://t.co/zGPxYQJyjN pic.twitter.com/rWBK0HbTRj
— Eric Trump (@EricTrump) June 18, 2017
And Ivanka Trump shared a family photo with a sweet tribute to her husband, Jared Kushner:
Happy Father's Day! Thank you, Jared, for loving, encouraging and teaching our kids (and me!) everyday. We love you very much! #fathersday pic.twitter.com/3uLadcW1gy
— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) June 18, 2017
But critics were on her as soon as she clicked “tweet”:
We all have confidence he'll be just as good a Prison Dad as Charlie Kushner was.
— Johnny McNulty (@JohnnyMcNulty) June 18, 2017
Is this the photo Jared will hang in his prison cell?
I hope he looks as good in orange as Trump does.#SundayMorning#FathersDay pic.twitter.com/srjHSJ4FOW
— Holly O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) June 18, 2017
Dear President Daddy,
Don't worry! I'm working on rehabilitating my image so people forget I'm a liar and a hypocrite.
Love,
Ivanchka
— Jeremy Greenfield (@jdgreenfield) June 18, 2017×
101 Things All Young Adults Should Know
by Sir John Hawkins
John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters.Buy Now
Tell your dad for Father's Day he should stop sabotaging the ACA & fund CSRs #ShowUsTheBill #SinglePayer https://t.co/1vXBQrj3OA
— Bryan (@physicsstew) June 18, 2017
Did you give the book, How to Not Lie Under Oath for Dummies to your daddy? He needs it, bigly. pic.twitter.com/TmCwzqRvvM
— BN (@NixBryan) June 18, 2017
Yes! I hope he enjoys and cherishes his last Father's Day before he goes to prison 🙃
— Sarah (@mizmahoney) June 18, 2017
Next year you'll have to write him a letter in prison.
— Doug Davies (@FunkyVisions) June 18, 2017
They weren’t all nasty, however:
Happy Father's Day to Jared! Bless you and your beautiful family! ❤ #FathersDay
— Deplorable Tiki 🐾 (@Tikiwe) June 18, 2017
Some told Ivanka to ignore the hate:
Beautiful family ignore the haters!
— Carolyn R Nichols (@nicholscarolynr) June 18, 2017
And one even suggested that Father’s Day sentiment should transcend party affiliation:
I encourage my fellow liberals to put insults aside today and display respect. Happy Father's Day!
— Top Rope Travis 🇺🇸 (@TopRopeTravis) June 18, 2017
But…
The trumps don't take a break from ruining this country so we don't either. pic.twitter.com/dXssOyQA30
— Ryan Graney (@RyanEGraney) June 18, 2017
Troll after troll shouted out that this would be President Trump’s last birthday not spent in jail. I don’t see how you can even get there from here. He’s been in office five months and hasn’t had time to do anything that warrants impeachment. This whole obstruction of justice nonsense is bull crap. The left wants his head (figuratively and literally) simply because he beat Hillary Clinton in the election. It takes being a sore loser to a whole new level.
So, this is how it’s going to be… the never ending push towards violence using hate as a club. I don’t care whether you like President Trump or not… he’s your President and you should wish him happy Father’s Day. I certainly do. The Trump family love each other and they love Donald Trump just as they should. The left disgusts me in their petty hatred on Father’s Day. What miserable asshats.
- 0SHARES
- Share
- Tweet
- Comment Now 0
Terresa Monroe-Hamilton
Terresa Monroe-Hamilton is an editor and writer for Right Wing News. She owns and blogs at NoisyRoom.net. She is a Constitutional Conservative and NoisyRoom focuses on political and national issues of interest to the American public. Terresa is the editor at Trevor Loudon's site, New Zeal - trevorloudon.com. She also does research at KeyWiki.org. You can email Terresa here. NoisyRoom can be found on Facebook and on Twitter.