Ivanka Trump Shares Father’s Day Tweet, Gets Blasted With Hateful Messages

This is just despicable. As we are all celebrating Father’s Day, so is the Trump clan. They wished Donald Trump happy Father’s Day and Jared Kushner and Donald Trump Jr. also got well wishes for being fathers. After Ivanka wished Jared and her father happy Father’s Day, she was endlessly and viciously attacked on Twitter. What the hell is wrong with these people? You don’t do this on Father’s Day any more than people shouldn’t attack Hillary Clinton after Chelsea wishes her a happy Mother’s Day. If the right did this, they’d get banned on Twitter. The left does it and crickets. It’s reprehensible.

In fact, these attacks overwhelmingly come from the left, not the right. Most of the vitriolic hate originates on the left. Last week taught them absolutely nothing and I don’t see them backing down at all. They are going to keep stirring this violent pot until a bunch of people get killed and civil war explodes in our streets. That’s what they want and they may get their wish at this rate.

From Independent Journal Review:

Troll after troll shouted out that this would be President Trump’s last birthday not spent in jail. I don’t see how you can even get there from here. He’s been in office five months and hasn’t had time to do anything that warrants impeachment. This whole obstruction of justice nonsense is bull crap. The left wants his head (figuratively and literally) simply because he beat Hillary Clinton in the election. It takes being a sore loser to a whole new level.

So, this is how it’s going to be… the never ending push towards violence using hate as a club. I don’t care whether you like President Trump or not… he’s your President and you should wish him happy Father’s Day. I certainly do. The Trump family love each other and they love Donald Trump just as they should. The left disgusts me in their petty hatred on Father’s Day. What miserable asshats.