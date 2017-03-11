OBAMA PURGE BEGINS! AG Sessions Calling On DOZENS To Resign!

Jeff Sessions has officially requested the resignations of 46 attorneys at the Department of Justice that were appointed by Barack Obama. This is a normal occurrence from one administration to another, but even more important in the Trump administration as holdovers are increasingly hostile towards the President and Jeff Sessions. Some attorneys are angry because they say they found out about this over the news. I find that extremely doubtful knowing Jeff Sessions. This is literally draining the swamp.

David Horowitz is calling for President Trump to immediately fire anyone who was connected to Barack Obama at all. I have as well. There are some positions that Trump can’t do that with, but he could certainly banish them and tie their hands. Some career attorneys will stay in place until their positions are filled and confirmed, but they have definitely been told to look for other work. Sessions had to do this to gain firm control of the DOJ. The media will make it into a scandal, but Janet Reno did the same thing to Jeff Sessions in 1993.

From the Independent Review Journal:

The Department of Justice, under Attorney General Jeff Sessions, is cleaning house. The Associated Press blared that Sessions was seeking the resignation of nearly four dozen attorneys from Obama administration. BREAKING: Attorney General Jeff Sessions seeks resignation of 46 United States attorneys remaining from prior administration. — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) March 10, 2017 Fox News is reporting about the Attorney General seeking the resignations: “Attorney General Jeff Sessions has asked the remaining 46 U.S. attorneys who served under the Obama administration to resign, the Justice Department announced Friday, describing the move as part of an effort to ensure a ”uniform transition.” The department said some U.S. attorneys, as in prior transitions, already had left the department. Now, “the Attorney General has now asked the remaining 46 presidentially appointed U.S. Attorneys to tender their resignations,” a spokeswoman said. Until the new U.S. Attorneys are confirmed, the dedicated career prosecutors in our U.S. Attorney’s Offices will continue the great work of the Department in investigating, prosecuting, and deterring the most violent offenders,” the statement clarified.

After the horrific way the Democrats have treated Jeff Sessions, you have to believe this at least secretly pleased him. We can only hope that this indeed is the beginning of a purge of Obama administration personnel. Of course, leftists are now saying that Sessions is getting even and going after those under him. Not true… you obviously don’t know the man. He’s not vindictive like that. This is politics and this move is customary, though not automatic. About half of the 93 attorneys from Obama have already resigned and moved on. This was not unexpected.

Sessions wanted to ensure a uniform transition here. He is a genteel man who values work and results. If he didn’t do this, there is no way he could tackle his agenda and achieve the goals he has laid out for the DOJ. It’s called leadership and it is why we need someone like Jeff Sessions heading up the DOJ.

